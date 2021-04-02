The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance offers consumers information about filing insurance claims, hiring contractors for home repairs, home safety and avoiding scams.
Some Tennessee residents may have sustained home or auto damage from the recent storms that swept across Tennessee, a news release said.
Recent severe weather has produced high winds, hail and heavy rain that knocked out electric power for thousands and caused damages to homes and vehicles across sections of Tennessee. To aid consumers’ recovery efforts, TDCI offers tips to aid Tennesseans when filing their insurance claims, selecting contractors and avoiding scammers who might prey on storm victims.
FILING INSURANCE CLAIMS
- File a claim as soon as possible. Call the insurance company or agent with a policy number and other relevant information. A policy may require that notification is made within a certain time frame.
- If a home is damaged to the extent it cannot be lived in, ask your insurance company if there is coverage for additional living expenses.
- Document damages by taking photographs or video of any damage for each instance a home or property was damaged.
- Make the temporary repairs necessary to prevent further damage to the property (cover broken windows, leaking roofs and damaged walls).
- Never have permanent repairs made until the insurance company has inspected the property and an agreement is reached on the cost of repairs. Be prepared to provide the claims adjuster with records of improvements made prior to the damage.
- Anyone who suspects they have been are unfairly denied a claim by an insurance company should file a complaint with the TDCI at https://www.tn.gov/commerce/insurance/consumer-resources/file-a-complaint.html.
WHAT IS COVERED, NOT COVERED?
Damage caused by wind, wind-driven rain, trees or other falling objects are all covered under most standard homeowners policies. Check your policy and call the insurance agent or company if clarification is needed or there are specific questions.
The following events are typically not covered by the standard homeowners insurance policy:
- Interior water damage from a storm, when there is no damage to the roof or walls of the home
- Damage as the result of a flood; removal of fallen trees (if the trees do not land on and damage your home)
- Food spoilage due to a power outage
- Water damage from backed-up drains or sewers.
Some insurers offer endorsements (additional protection that may be purchased) for certain coverages not covered under the standard homeowner policy. Check with the insurance agent or company to determine your needs.
Those with a dispute with their insurer about the amount or terms of the claim settlement or questions about filing a claim or about your insurance policies can contact the TDCI at 615-741-2218 or 800-342-4029. File a complaint online at: https://www.tn.gov/commerce/insurance/consumer-resources/file-a-complaint.html.
GENERATOR SAFETY
During power outages, some people rely on portable fuel-powered generators which are potential sources of carbon monoxide.
Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas created when natural fuels burn incompletely. Breathing high levels of carbon monoxide can cause loss of consciousness or even death.
The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds Tennesseans to never use a gas generator inside a home, garage, carport basement, crawlspace or outside near a window, door or vent.
A generator should only be used outdoors and at least 15 feet away from buildings. It is dangerous to use a gas or kerosene heater inside a home or other building.
Have flashlights and battery-powered lighting ready to use during a power outage. If you must use candles for lighting, never leave them unattended and keep them at least 3 feet away from anything that could burn.
HIRING A CONTRACTOR
- Remember that a contractor’s license is required before bidding or price negotiations when the total cost of the project is $25,000 or more.
- For work that costs less than $25,000, check with the local government’s building codes office to confirm whether a contractor needs a state license or local license to perform home improvement, electrical, plumbing or HVAC work, as well as their permit requirements for inspections.
- Before selecting a professional, ensure they are properly licensed for the project by visiting verify.tn.gov.
- Get several bids and check references before committing to a contractor.
- Be wary of contractors selling repairs door-to-door, especially when they ask to receive payment upfront or offer deep discounts.
- Generally, do not pay more than
1/3
- of the cost upfront and make sure you have the terms of payment in writing.
- If you are dealing with a company or person who promises to remove debris from your property, ask them to list the services they will provide in writing.
- Ensure that your contract provides for you to make an inspection and approve the work before making the final payment.
- Tennessee’s felony theft law covers consumers whenever a contractor takes money and fails to perform work within 90 days. Pursuant to state law, consumers may contact local law enforcement and file charges to prosecute the contractor for theft.
Consumers can check the complaint and disciplinary history of a contractor by contacting the Board for Licensing Contractors by phone at 800-544-7693 or 615-741-8307 or emailing the TDCI at contractors.home-improvement@tn.gov. To file a complaint, consumers should visit our website at tn.gov/commerce.
SEVERE WEATHER CONTRACTOR SCAMS
While many people seek to help after severe weather, there is also an increased risk for scams and fraud. Watch out for:
- Upfront fees to help you claim services, benefits or get loans. No federal or state government agency charges application fees for services or benefits.
- Con artists posing as government employees, insurance adjusters, law enforcement officials, or bank employees. Confirm credentials by calling the agencies if necessary.
- Organizations with names similar to government agencies or charities.
- Limited time offers. Don’t be pressured to make a decision on the spot or to sign anything without having enough time to review it.
- Fake rental listings. If the offer sounds too good to be true or the property owner can’t show you the property beforehand, it’s a bad sign.
OTHER REMINDERS
The TDCI also reminds consumers:
- Never sign over an insurance check for rebuilding, do not pay with cash or pay the total charges before the work is complete.
- State home improvement law prohibits contractors from asking for a down payment of more than
1/3
- of the total contract.
- Only conduct business with licensed insurance agents and contractors. To verify an insurance license, visit the National Association of Insurance Commissioners at https://content.naic.org/.