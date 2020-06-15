Tennessee’s older adults are often the targets of scammers, financial con artists and other abusers intent on causing them harm or stealing their financial resources and dignity.
To help draw attention to the problem, June is recognized as World Elder Abuse Awareness Month. In Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee has proclaimed Monday as Elder Abuse Awareness Day, a news release said.
In support of Lee’s proclamation, TDCI divisions are joining other state agencies to warn seniors and their families to help them avoid falling victim to identity theft, financial abuse, and other scams and harmful activities.
Every year, an estimated one in 10 older Americans are victims of elder abuse, neglect, or exploitation. Research suggests that as few as one in 14 cases of elder abuse come to the attention of authorities, the news release said.
The U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging recently estimated that older Americans lose an estimated $2.9 billion annually due to financial exploitation.
“Tennessee’s older adults are one of the Volunteer State’s greatest resources — and, unfortunately, they are often the victims of financial fraud and identity theft because of their vulnerability and social isolation from family and friends,” TDCI Commissioner Hodgen Mainda said in the release.
“I’m proud to highlight the work of our team and other state agencies who are working together during the COVID-19 pandemic to shine a light on elder abuse and financial exploitation. By working together, we can raise awareness and prevent our seniors from becoming victims,” Mainda said. “I urge my fellow Tennesseans to promptly report any suspicions of elder abuse to the appropriate agency.”
Mainda highlighted the importance of learning the warning signs of elder abuse in a recent video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kp4FOk89YGQ&feature=youtu.be. A blog post is also available at https://www.tn.gov/commerce/blog/2020/5/26/older-americans-month.html.
TDCI offers the following tips to help Tennessee’s elderly residents and their loved ones recognize and avoid financial exploitation and fraud:
SENIOR INVESTMENT TIPS
- If a stranger asks for money, proceed with caution. Swindlers can take advantage of a victim’s good manners. Make sure you know who you are investing with. Individuals can ensure a broker-dealer or broker-dealer agent is licensed by going to: https://brokercheck.finra.org/.
- Beware of salespeople who prey upon your fears. Fear can blind judgment. Only invest when you have all the facts and feel comfortable.
- Don’t be embarrassed to report fraud or abuse. Every day there is a delay reporting fraud or abuse is another day the scammer is spending your money and finding new victims.
IDENTITY THEFT PREVENTION TIPS
- Never buy from a stranger who calls or visits unannounced.
- Shred all paperwork containing any identifying information, healthcare information, banking information, or passwords.
- Monitor bank and credit card statements.
- Monitor credit reports.
- Use direct deposit for benefit checks to prevent checks from being stolen.
- Never give your credit card, banking, Social Security number, Medicare number, or other personal information over the phone, unless you initiated the call.
- If someone calls you and threatens you with arrest or harm unless you pay them via wire transfer or a gift card, hang up immediately. You’re dealing with a scammer. Report the call to your local law enforcement agency.
TO FILE A COMPLAINT
If you suspect that you or a loved one might be a victim of securities or insurance fraud, or if you would like to file a complaint or speak with an investigator, contact the Tennessee Securities Division – Financial Services Investigations Unit at (615) 741-5900 or visit the website: https://www.tn.gov/commerce/securities/investors/file-a-complaint.html.
Other types of elder abuse involving abuse, neglect or exploitation should be reported to the Tennessee Department of Human Services, Adult Protective Services Unit by phone at (888) 277-8366 or by visiting https://reportadultabuse.dhs.tn.gov/.