As Tennesseans begin receiving tax refunds, many consumers will use refund money to buy a new or pre-owned vehicle.
“Unfortunately, the excitement of buying a vehicle can quickly turn to disappointment if you’re the victim of an unscrupulous auto scammer,” according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance.
The Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission, which is under the TDCI’s Division of Regulatory Boards, reminds consumers to be vigilant, conduct research before shopping for a vehicle, and always use licensed sales professionals when purchasing a vehicle.
“Tennessee’s Motor Vehicle Commission reminds Tennesseans to learn the red flags of auto scams and spot a ‘can’t-miss-deal’ that could actually be a scam before signing any paperwork or buy a car,” Denise Lawrence, state Motor Vehicle Commission executive director, said in the news release.
“When buying a car, always research your options carefully to ensure you are making the most of your money and to prevent being scammed by a bad actor. Slow down, ask questions, and always use a licensed motor vehicle seller when purchasing a vehicle,” Lawrence added.
A prevalent scam tactic is called curbstoning.
Curbstoning is the illegal sale of used vehicles under the false pretense of being the car’s owner in order to evade city or state regulations.
Curbstoning occurs when a person engages in the act of buying and selling used automobiles for profit but without a license, insurance, bond, sales tax number, federal tax ID, proper local permits, or legally established place of business.
To prevent being a victim of curbstoning, “always buy from a licensed seller,” the TDCI advises.
Tennesseans can check the status of the license of an auto dealer or an auto salesperson by visiting verify.tn.gov. Licensed dealers are required to disclose that they are a dealer in all forms of advertising, including social media such as Craigslist, by including either their business name or license number.
Before shopping for a vehicle, the TDCI advises:
- Decide what you can afford. Don’t forget to factor in insurance, parking, gas, and maintenance costs.
- Research the car’s value. Check free online car evaluation websites to find out the average price of the car you plan to buy and trade in.
- Look into financing before choosing a car. Ask about the financing terms, including the number of months, down payment, interest rates and finance charges. If planning to trade an existing car, make sure to also research its fair trade-in value.
- All Tennessee auto dealers must be licensed by the state Motor Vehicle Commission. Check a car dealer's license status by visiting
- .
At the sale site:
- Examine the car carefully. Check the condition of the engine, tire wear, and any sign of an accident. Take the car for a test drive.
- Get a vehicle history report at the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System. The website address is
- .
- If purchasing a used car, have an independent mechanic check the car before purchasing.
- Do not buy a car if the dealer will not let it be inspected. Many safety defects will not be identified during a standard inspection, so a prospective purchaser should also check for recalls.
- Review the contract carefully. Make sure all agreed-upon repairs, fees, taxes, and warranties are written on the purchase contract before signing. Never sign a blank, incomplete, or unclear contract or buyers guide.
- Get the mileage in writing and ensure it matches the vehicle’s odometer.
- Get copies of all paperwork. Don’t leave without copies of everything that is signed.
- If the dealer is to complete the title work, be aware that the purchaser may be asked to sign a Limited Power of Attorney authorizing the dealership representative to sign your name to the title and registration documents. Read the form closely and get a copy before leaving.
Consumers should also remember:
- Unlike other transaction types, no right of rescission (or a “cooling-off period”) exists for vehicle sales transactions. “When you drive the car off the lot, it is yours. Buyer beware! Take the time to have it inspected and read all paperwork closely before signing,” the release states.
- If a purchaser feels they have been tre
ated unfairly, and a satisfactory resolution with your car dealer has not been reached, a complaint can be filed with the Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission.
or by calling 615-741-2711 and requesting the Motor Vehicle Commission staff.