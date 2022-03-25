With the conflict raging in Ukraine, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance cautions investors and securities firms to be vigilant of increased threats from cyberattacks and potential investment scams.
“The Department of Commerce and Insurance reminds Tennesseans to be wary of scammers using international crisis, especially the Russian invasion of Ukraine, to exploit consumers,” TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence said in a news release.
TDCI’s Securities Division offers the following tips for investors:
- Be skeptical of investment opportunities linked to the headlines: Fraudsters may seek to take advantage of the rising gas prices to pitch extremely risky or bogus investments within the energy sector. Consumers should delete unsolicited emails or social media messages touting investments with limited or no risks but significant or guaranteed returns.
- Conduct your own research: Unscrupulous promoters may look to prey on this concern and attempt to convince investors to leave the regulated markets in favor of “less volatile” or “stable” investment opportunities. Investors are cautioned to investigate both the background of the person and firm offering the investment and the investment itself. Visit TDCI’s website at https://www.tn.gov/commerce/securities/industry-professionals/investment-adviser-broker-dealer-check.html to perform a free Broker-Dealer check. Always consult with a financial professional before making decisions to sell any personal investments.
- Monitor accounts regularly and take steps to protect personal financial data: Be sure to routinely monitor brokerage, bank and credit card statements to spot potential fraudulent or suspicious transactions. Contact your financial professional, bank, or credit card issuer immediately if any questionable transaction or charges are suspected.
For answers to questions regarding the above investor information, contact TDCI’s Securities Division at tn.gov/securities or 800-863-9117.