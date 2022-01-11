The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is inviting Tennesseans to submit nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards, according to a news release.
“We are proud to recognize organizations that stand out in protecting our valuable natural resources in Tennessee,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “These awards honor those who are going above and beyond to responsibly protect and preserve Tennessee’s beauty and resources.”
The Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards (GESA) include 10 categories: Agriculture and Forestry, Building Green, Clean Air, Energy and Renewable Resources, Environmental Education and Outreach, Materials Management, Natural Resource, Water Quality, Sustainable Performance, and Lifetime Achievement.
Any individual, business, organization, educational institution, or agency is eligible, provided it is in Tennessee and the project was completed during the 2021 calendar year. All nominees must have a minimum of three consecutive years of overall environmental compliance with TDEC. Self-nominations are encouraged.
“Many Tennesseans do our state a great service by protecting our environment and applying sustainable practices,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “We not only want these awards to recognize leaders in this effort but to offer examples for others to get involved.”
A panel of judges representing agricultural, conservation, forestry, environmental, and academic professionals will select award recipients based on criteria including level of project or program completion, innovation and public education. The deadline for nominations is March 31. Award recipients will be announced in the summer.
The awards are designed to enhance knowledge and awareness of effective conservation and environmental practices and projects making outstanding contributions to the preservation and protection of community and state natural resources and to give proper recognition to those who engage in these outstanding practices.
The awards program also encourages leadership by example through its award winners, leading to increased protection and conservation of Tennessee’s wildlife, forests, soils, air, water, natural heritage, parks and recreation. Applications are judged in nine different criteria areas, including such items as project results and transferability, as well as three eligibility areas: location within the state of Tennessee, completion of a majority of the project in the current calendar year, and three years of exceptional environmental compliance with TDEC.
For more information about each category, judging criteria and nomination forms, visit www.tn.gov/environment/program-areas/opsp-policy-and-sustainable-practices/governor-s-environmental-stewardship-awards.html .
Interested parties can also contact Kathy Glapa, Office of Policy and Sustainable Practices, at 615-253-8780 or email kathy.glapa@tn.gov .