Both local school systems are slated to receive student connectivity devices this year through a new five-year partnership between the Tennessee Department of Education and T-Mobile called T-Mobile Tech for TN Students.
The Department of Education announced Wednesday the partnership aims to provide more than 200,000 mobile Wi-Fi hotspot devices for participating districts to provide directly to families at no cost to them. It is part of T-Mobile's nationwide internet access initiative, Project 10Million.
Of the 40,674 devices to be distributed in the first year of the new partnership, 273 devices are designated for Greene County Schools and 102 for Greeneville City Schools, according to the state Department of Education's website.
Districts have three tiers of service to choose from, with 100GB of data per device per year available for free to support virtual instruction and the needs of families, a press release from the state said.
Service tiers include:
- Free: Allows for up to 100GB per year per device
- $12 per month: Allows for 100GB per month per device
- $15 per month: Allows for unlimited data per device
"As our school districts have navigated through a global health pandemic over the past year, we know access to technology and the internet remains an issue for many students,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “We are grateful that T-Mobile launched this nationwide initiative and that we are able to partner to open opportunities for districts to secure free Wi-Fi hotspots for their students and their families to use at home.”
According to the release, more than 40,000 additional devices from T-Mobile will become available statewide over the next five years. They will be distributed to districts according to economic factors including amount of Title 1 schools, distressed county designations and National School Lunch Program eligibility rates. Districts interested in participating should complete an online application and contract.
Student connectivity devices are Children's Internet Protection Act compliant.
“Access to the internet means access to opportunity and T-Mobile believes every single child is deserving of that access,” said Mike Katz, executive vice president of T-Mobile for Business. “We are so proud that over the next five years Project 10Million will make free, reliable connectivity accessible to over 200,000 students all across Tennessee, including those in critically important underserved rural areas without high-speed internet.”
Additional information on T-Mobile Tech for TN Students, including the online application, frequently asked questions and more, can be found at www.tn.gov/education/district-technology/tn-tmobile-project.html.
For more information about Project 10Million, visit www.t-mobile.com/business/education/project-10-million.
More information on the department’s COVID-19 and school reopening related resources is available at www.tn.gov/education/health-and-safety/update-on-coronavirus/reopening-guidance.html.