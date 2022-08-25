NASHVILLE - The Tennessee Department of Education has announced the Resilient School Communities Grant opportunity, a $10.2 million investment to address needs for school-based supports, expand school-based initiatives and increase staff capacity to best serve students.
All Tennessee school districts are encouraged to apply, and the grant awards will vary based on their application score, with all complete, qualifying applications receiving funding, according to a news release. The application deadline is Sept. 8.
This grant funding comes from COVID-19 relief funding via the Tennessee Department of Health to support the Tennessee Department of Education’s needs for expanded school-based supports.
“For years, Tennessee school districts have worked diligently to help students overcome barriers, and Resilient School Communities grants will offer resources to help continue this work,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “We thank the Tennessee Department of Health for partnering in this work to help districts across Tennessee secure needed resources and specialized staff to support Tennessee students.”
The grant funding will cover the cost of resources to train participating districts in trauma-informed practices while receiving regional and state-level support for execution.
Additionally, the grant funding will extend school-based initiatives and supports within districts through development of comprehensive school-based supports and program models, such as Advancing Wellness and Resilience in Education.
Further, funding will increase staff capacity for school-based supports, including mental health support staff, such as counselors, school psychologists, social workers, and behavioral specialists.
“I applaud the work of Tennessee’s school districts and the Tennessee Department of Education in using this important grant opportunity to invest in trauma-informed supports that have been shown to improve health and educational outcomes,” said TDH Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald. “By supporting schools and teachers, this funding will have resounding impacts for healthier school environments and ultimately a healthier state for years to come.”