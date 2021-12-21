Road construction won’t delay travelers during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state, according to a news release.
No temporary lane closures will be allowed for construction on Tennessee roadways beginning at midnight on Thursday through 6 a.m. on Jan. 3.
AAA Travel anticipates more than 109 million Americans will travel this holiday season, with a majority of them driving. More than 2.6 million Tennesseans are forecast to travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.
“With motorists expected to travel Tennessee roadways during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, keeping traffic moving and getting motorists to their destinations safely is our top priority. As always, please wear your seatbelt, reduce your speed, avoid distractions, and never drink and drive,” TDOT Commissioner Joe Galbato said in the release.
Other than some long-term closures that must remain in place for driver safety, all construction-related closures will be suspended during the holiday period. Workers may still be on site in some construction zones. Drivers should obey all posted speed limits, particularly in construction areas, the release said.
Slower speeds are necessary in work zones due to the temporary layout of the roadway. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums, the release said.
For the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras from a desktop computer or mobile device, visitt www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic.
Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellphone for travel information, or follow TDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.
Drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and check travel conditions before leaving for their destinations.
“Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel,” the release said.