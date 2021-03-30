The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all interstate construction work on the upcoming Easter weekend in anticipation of increased holiday travel.
TDOT crews and contractors will stop all road construction work that requires lane closures from 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Monday.
“This will provide maximum roadway capacity to motorists expected to travel across the state this holiday weekend,” a TDOT news release said
Motorists will still encounter some long-term lane closures on construction projects that will remain in place. While lane closure activity will be stopped, some workers may be on-site in construction zones and reduced speed limits will still be in effect.
Divers “are urged to adhere to all posted speed limits, especially in work zones, for their own safety. Slower speeds are necessary in work zones due to the temporary layout of the roadway and will be enforced,” the release said.
Drivers are also urged to set GPS devices in advance, secure phones in a hands-free device and “work with us by moving over and slowing down” when vehicles with flashing lights approach, the agency said.