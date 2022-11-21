Thanksgiving travelers won't be delayed by construction on Tennessee roads over the holiday week, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
TDOT will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state. All construction-related lane closures will be stopped beginning at noon on Wednesday through 6 a.m. on Monday.
“Thanksgiving is typically the most traveled holiday of the year. Halting road work during this time will provide maximum capacity on our highways and help alleviate congestion, especially during the predicted peak travel days of Wednesday and Sunday,” TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley said in the release.
TDOT’s regional HELP Trucks “will also be working throughout the holiday weekend to assist with incidents that may occur along the interstates,” he said.
While all lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on-site in some construction zones. Long-term lane closures will also remain in place on some construction projects for motorists’ safety.
“Motorists are reminded to drive safely and obey the posted speeds, especially in work zones. Drivers convicted of speeding in work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums,” the release states.
AAA predicts that 1.2 million people will travel in Tennessee over the holiday weekend, an increase of 12,000 people from last year’s holiday and the busiest Thanksgiving since 2019.
The latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras from a desktop or mobile device is available at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information or follow TDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.