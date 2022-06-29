The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Construction-related lane closures will begin at 6 a.m. Friday and continue through 6 a.m. on Tuesday “to provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers,” a TDOT news release said.
AAA predicts record travel in Tennessee this year, with over 1 million Tennesseans taking a trip and 92% of them driving.
“With so many people hitting the road we want to do all we can to ensure they reach their destinations safely and without unnecessary delays. We are doing so by suspending lane closures during this busy holiday travel time,” TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley said in the release.
Drivers will still encounter some long-term lane closures on construction projects. While lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on-site in zones, and reduced speed limits in work zones will still be in effect.
Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums, the release said.
From a desktop or mobile device, the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras is available at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic.
Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information or follow TDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.
TDOT reminds drivers “to use all motorist information tools wisely” and check travel conditions before leaving for a destination.
“Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cellphone while behind the wheel,” TDOT cautions.