The Tennessee Department of Transportation will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways for the Labor Day holiday travel period.
Construction crews will stop all lane closure activity from noon on Friday until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
“This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists traveling during the busy Labor Day holiday,” a TDOT news release said.
“The Labor Day holiday is typically a busy travel time. We want to ensure that the thousands of travelers using Tennessee’s roadways during this period arrive at their destinations quickly and safely without being impeded by road construction delays,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said in the release.
While lane closure activity will be stopped, workers will still be on site in many construction zones, and drivers are urged to obey posted speed limits.
Drivers convicted of speeding in work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.
For information on the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras from a desktop or mobile device, visit www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic.
Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information or follow TDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.
Drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and check travel conditions before leaving for a destination.
“Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel,” the release said.