The Tennessee Department of Transportation will halt all construction-related lane closure activity on interstates and state highways over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in anticipation of higher traffic volumes.
All construction-related lane closures will be stopped from noon on Nov. 24 through midnight on Nov. 28.
“Thanksgiving is typically the most traveled holiday of the year. Halting road work during this time will provide maximum capacity on our highways and help alleviate congestion, especially during the predicted peak travel days of Wednesday and Sunday,” TDOT Commissioner Joe Galbato said in a news release.
TDOT’s regional HELP Trucks will be working throughout the holiday weekend to assist with incidents that may occur along the interstates, Galbato said.
AAA projects more than 53.4 million Americans will travel this Thanksgiving, up 13% from 2020. In Tennessee, AAA projects 1.2 million travelers on state roadways.
While all lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on-site in some construction zones. Long-term lane closures will also remain in place on some construction projects for motorists’ safety, the release said.
Motorists are reminded by TDOT to drive safely and obey posted speeds, especially in work zones. Drivers convicted of speeding in work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.
Information on the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras from a desktop or mobile device is available at TNSmartWay.com/Traffic.
Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellphone for travel information, or follow TDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.
Drivers are reminded by TDOT to use all motorist information tools wisely and check travel conditions before leaving for their destinations.
“Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cellphone while behind the wheel,” the release said.