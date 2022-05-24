Road Construction will not delay motorists as they travel Tennessee's highways this Memorial Day weekend.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at noon Friday through 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 31.
The suspension of road closures will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists expected to travel in the state this Memorial Day weekend, according to a TDOT news release.
"Suspending construction-related lane closures during the Memorial Day weekend will lessen congestion and delays on Tennessee's major highways. We want to do our part to help everyone have an enjoyable and safe holiday weekend and keep traffic flowing as smoothly and efficiently as possible,” Interim TDOT Commissioner Joe Galbato said in a news release.
Despite historically high gas prices, nearly 87% of Tennessee Memorial Day travelers plan to drive, according to AAA.
AAA predicts 698,000 Tennesseans are forecast to take a holiday road trip. That is 4.1% more than the 2021 Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Motorists may still encounter some lane closures or restrictions while traveling through long-term construction projects.
Drivers should also know reduced speed limits will be in effect in work zones.
Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.
From a desktop or mobile device, the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras are available at at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic.
Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information, or follow TDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.
TDOT reminds drivers to use all motorist information tools wisely by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destinations.
“Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cellphone while behind the wheel,” the release said.