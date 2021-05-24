Road construction won’t delay drivers as they travel Tennessee's highways this Memorial Day weekend.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes from noon Friday through 6 a.m. on June 1, the agency announced in a news release.
Roadways are expected to be much busier than in 2020 during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
AAA estimates nearly 37 million Americans will travel over the Memorial Day holiday, 60% more than last year, but still almost 6 million fewer than pre-pandemic years.
More than 776,000 Tennesseans plan to travel, with more than 687,000 driving to their Memorial Day destinations, according to AAA.
Suspending construction projects “will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists expected to travel in the state this Memorial Day weekend,” A TDOT news release said
"Suspending construction-related lane closures during the Memorial Day weekend will lessen congestion and delays on Tennessee's major highways. We want to do our part to help everyone have an enjoyable and safe holiday weekend and keep traffic flowing as smoothly and efficiently as possible,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said in the release.
Motorists may still encounter some lane closures or restrictions while traveling through long-term construction projects. In addition, drivers should be aware that reduced speed limits will be in effect in work zones.
Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums, the release said.
"We're asking motorists to drive safely this Memorial Day weekend. Traffic is picking back up and with it, speeding and distracted driving crashes. State troopers will work to enforce traffic laws to reduce crashes and traffic fatalities across the state,” said Jeff Long, Department of Safety and Homeland Security commissioner.
From a desktop or mobile device, drivers planning Memorial Day travel can get the latest construction activity and access live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic.
Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information, or follow TDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.
TDOT reminds drivers to use all motorist information tools wisely and check travel conditions before leaving for a destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel, the release said.