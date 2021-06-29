The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes over the July 4 holiday weekend.
Construction-related lane closures will be suspended from 6 a.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Tuesday to provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers.
According to AAA, more than 47 million Americans will travel for the holiday, and 91% of them will drive to their destination. The estimated total is the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019.
“It is estimated that 939,000 motorists will travel Tennessee’s interstates and state routes this July 4 holiday. To help motorists reach their destinations safely and without unnecessary delays, we are suspending lane closures during this holiday travel time,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said in a news release.
Motorists will still encounter some long-term lane closures on construction projects. While lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on-site in zones, and reduced speed limits in work zones will still be in effect.
Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums, the release said.
From a desktop or mobile device, the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras can be accessed at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information or follow TDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.
Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel, the release said.