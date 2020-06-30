Road construction won’t slow motorists across the state over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
TDOT will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 6 a.m. Friday through 6 a.m. on Monday to provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers.
“The coronavirus has impacted travel plans for Tennesseans this July 4 holiday. Although fewer motorists will be traveling through Tennessee, we are suspending lane closures during this holiday travel time to help motorists reach their destinations safely and without unnecessary delays,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said in the release.
Drivers will still encounter some long-term lane closures on construction projects. While lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on site in construction zones and reduced speed limits in work zones will still be in effect.
Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of between $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.
AAA forecasts Americans will take 700 million trips this summer based on economic indicators and state re-openings. That number is down nearly 15 percent compared to July through September 2019. This year is the first decline in summer travel since 2009, the release said.
From a desktop or mobile device, the latest construction activity live streaming from SmartWay traffic cameras is available at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic.
Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cell phone for travel information, or follow TDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.
Drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and check travel conditions before leaving for a destination.
“Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel,” the release said.