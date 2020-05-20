Motorists won’t be delayed by road construction as they travel Tennessee’s highways this Memorial Day weekend.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at noon on Friday through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, a TDOT news release said.
“This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists expected to travel in the state this Memorial Day weekend,” the release said.
“Suspending construction-related lane closures during the Memorial Day weekend will lessen congestion and delays on Tennessee’s major highways. We want to do our part to help everyone have an enjoyable and safe holiday weekend and keep traffic flowing as smoothly and efficiently as possible,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said in the news release.
The release said that drivers may still encounter some lane closures or restrictions while traveling through long-term construction projects.
Drivers should be aware that reduced speed limits will be in effect in work zones. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums, the release said.
“We’re asking motorists to drive safely this Memorial Day weekend. Though traffic has lessened, we continue to see speeding and distracted driving crashes. State troopers will work to enforce traffic laws to reduce crashes and traffic fatalities across the state,” Jeff Long, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security commissioner, said in the release.
From a desktop computer or mobile device, information on the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras is available at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic.
Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow TDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.
“As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and ‘Know Before You Go!’ by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel,” the news release said.