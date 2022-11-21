Gathered for delivery of a new tractor at West Greene High School are, from left: Agriculture Education teacher Adam Short, FFA students Alley Brown, Koralee Knight, Cheyenne Foulks; Matthew Proffitt of West Hills Tractor (red cap), FFA students Austin Wampler, Madison Brown, Maddox Garber, Laci Jordan, David Gregg, Taylor Lawson, and Colin Knight; Roger Carter, president of the Greene County Agriculture Education Foundation; Rick Tipton, chairman of the Greene County Board of Education; Mark Rothe, member of the Board of Education; FFA student Weston Brown; Director of Schools David McLain; FFA student Adam Bowman; Chad Wampler, and Cindy Bowman, Greene County Schools CTE Director and High School Supervisor.
West Greene FFA students are shown with their new tractor.
Sun Photo By Amy Rose
Matthew Proffitt of West Hills Tractor talks to West Greene FFA students about their new tractor.
Sun Photo By Amy Rose
West Greene High School has a new tractor through a lease agreement with West Hills Tractor in Jonesborough.
Sun Photo By Amy Rose
Gathered for delivery of a new tractor at West Greene High School are, from left: Agriculture Education teacher Adam Short, FFA students Alley Brown, Koralee Knight, Cheyenne Foulks; Matthew Proffitt of West Hills Tractor (red cap), FFA students Austin Wampler, Madison Brown, Maddox Garber, Laci Jordan, David Gregg, Taylor Lawson, and Colin Knight; Roger Carter, president of the Greene County Agriculture Education Foundation; Rick Tipton, chairman of the Greene County Board of Education; Mark Rothe, member of the Board of Education; FFA student Weston Brown; Director of Schools David McLain; FFA student Adam Bowman; Chad Wampler, and Cindy Bowman, Greene County Schools CTE Director and High School Supervisor.