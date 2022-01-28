Teagan Welch and Pastor Kenneth Cook were very much present Thursday night at an emotional Celebration of Life service in Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
Pastors, students, educators and friends recalled the lives of the teenager and her stepfather, who passed away following a shooting incident on Jan. 3. About 200 people turned out to support the family and each other.
Some stories giving glimpses of the compassionate, lively spirits of Cook and Welch evoked laughter, others tears.
Images and videos of the 16-year-old Greeneville High School junior and the highly regarded pastor of Mosheim Church of God were everywhere throughout NPAC. Each person remembered them in their own way.
“We thank you for your presence. We thank you for your support in this very difficult situation,” said Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, a friend of Cook who introduced speakers during the service.
Welch and Cook, 58, suffered fatal gunshot wounds during a child custody exchange at a gas station in Jefferson County. Christopher Welch, 47, Teagan Welch’ s father, died at the scene.
The words of those present Thursday night did not focus on the tragedy, but rather the unique qualities that made Teagan Welch and Kenneth Cook so loved by those who knew them, and their everlasting legacies.
“In the next little while, we will laugh a little and we will probably cry a little,” Morrison said.
Both Cook and Welch had deep faith in God, Morrison said.
“They began with the end in mind,” he said. Both “were great friends, good family and awesome co-workers.”
Morrison urged those present to follow their examples in life.
Cook and Teagan Welch had many passions and touched many lives. The teenager was a member of the Greeneville High School Band and the school bowling team. The Greeneveille High School Band took the stage and played “I Will Always Love You.” A T-shirt with the image of Dolly Parton, who wrote the song, hung under the podium along with Teagan’s bowling team shirt.
Kenny Cook was also musical. Pastor Darrell Bewley, Tennessee director of ministries of the Church of God, spoke about the life and ministry of Cook.
Bewley said Cook served congregations in several states before coming to the Mosheim Church of God.
“I knew he was talented. I knew he had that big singing voice,” Bewley said. “The church was blessed to have him and he had great success.”
He said Cook “never wavered” in his service to others and the church, a sentiment expressed by many others during the service.
Bobby Hollingsworth, a Church of God pastor who counted Cook as a friend, said one of the last times they spoke Cook asked him to give him guitar lessons. Hollingsworth said Cook will get those lessons when they meet again.
“My friendship with Kenny was a blessing cut short and when I get (to heaven), we will play the guitar together,” Hollingsworth said.
Other pastors characterized Cook as a “Christian through and through” who left a positive mark on the lives of everyone he came in contact with.
In addition to his pastorship, Cook was a truck driver with the Greene County Solid Waste Office. Office Director Jim Greene said Cook was much more than an employee to all those who knew him.
‘He was a friend and a counselor and a minister,” Greene said. “His (presence) often meant a difference between a good and a bad day for someone.”
Greene recalled that “from time to time, he would break out a song.”
“It seemed that he never met a stranger. I know he cared and he helped in any way he could,” Greene said. “I find I miss his encouraging words and Bible references.”
Teagan Welch was fondly recalled by faculty and students at the high school.
Her bowling coach, Johnny Painter, said Teagan volunteered to join the team despite never having bowled before.
He remembers “that bright and cheery face” and her willingness to help at whatever was requested of her. Painter, and many others, also referenced Teagan’s love of butterflies. A butterfly image was affixed to the podium speakers stood at during the service.
School Principal Martin McDonald expressed hope that all the sentiments expressed Thursday night would help those present get to know Teagan as well as her classmates. He turned to her mother, Shannon Cook, who was sitting in the front row of NPAC.
“The Cook family loved this community and this community loved the Cook family,” McDonald said.
About 20 students lined up in front of the stage and shared their thoughts about Teagan Welch and recollections about their friendship with her.
“She always had a smile on her face. She was always happy,” one said.
Many who spoke said that after meeting Teagan, they quickly became good friends. One noted her “high energy” approach to life.
“We just shared thoughts or feelings,” another said. “She was always there for me, and I miss her.”
After each student spoke, they shared a hug with Shannon Cook.
Morrison introduced Wes Patton, of Tennessee Donor Services. Patton said Teagan Welch chose to be an organ donor, and in doing so, saved the lives of five others.
“Tonight, I am here to tell you there are five people who are alive today that probably would have died (if not for her),” Patton said. “We are grateful.”
The circumstances surrounding the Jan. 3 incident remain under investigation by the White Pine Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. What happened that day is as hard for law enforcement to determine as it is for those who loved Kenneth Cook and Teagan Welch.
Shannon Cook showed grace in thanking those present at the end of the service. She referred to the strong faith in God of her husband and daughter, and said that same faith has supported her throughout the family’s ordeal.
“Both Teagan and my husband exemplify that,” Cook said. “This has been a great tribute.”
Kenny Cook “loved everyone and he never met a stranger. He was my spiritual leader,” she said. “He loved people and he was a people person as well as Teagan.”
Teagan, Cook said, “was always on the go and making everyone laugh.”
Her decision to become an organ donor and save the lives of others “gives me great comfort,” Cook said.
“Teagan had many friends and she made an impact on me and many people as well as my husband,” she said. “I just want to thank you and all my family for your love and support.”