Meeting electronically due to the coronavirus, the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen tackled a long agenda, including filling a vacancy on the board.
Tim Teague, who is seeking one of the 2nd Ward aldermen seats in the town’s Aug. 6 election, was approved by the board to fill the vacant position if he wishes to do so.
With the board’s approval, Mayor W.T. Daniels said he would ask Teague if would serve in the seat to fill the unexpired term of Jeff Taylor, which lasts through August. Taylor has resigned from the board after he was named last month as the new president and chief executive officer of the Greene County Partnership.
Since Teague and incumbent Alderman Scott Bullington are running unopposed for the 2nd Ward seats, Daniels said it seemed appropriate to have Teague fill the vacancy if he wishes until the newly elected officials take office in September.
Board members also gave their support to a proclamation seeking the state high school athletic association and its tournament sponsor, Blue Cross Blue Shield, to consider making all teams eligible for state level tournaments as co-champions for 2020.
Bullington said he wanted to sponsor the resolution as a way to give recognition to all the teams who were not able to compete for a state title because of the coronavirus and allow many communities across the state to celebrate their accomplishments. The Greeneville High School boys basketball team had qualified for the tournament.
In other action, the board authorized the town to apply for federal funding for a new hangar at the Greeneville Municipal Airport.
Due to the flooding in 2019, Greeneville qualified for disaster relief funding through a grant program of the U.S. Economic Development Administration, explained City Administrator Todd Smith.
The grant would provide $1 million toward the construction of a new hangar at the airport to house a new business and possible the fixed base operator offices.
Discussions have started with the airport’s engineering firm about designs for the building, which will be about 18,000 square feet in size, Smith said.
Vertical Flight Technologies, an air transportation services company, will be housed in the new hangar. The business has relocated to the Greeneville Airport from Florida to be more central to its customer base. VFT, which is temporarily housed in the large hangar at the airport, provides such custom helicopter services as aerial relocation and lifting, firefighting assistance and crop dusting.
SEWER, REZONING
In other business, the board approved a request to allow the Clyde Austin 4-H Center to hook onto the Greeneville Water Commission’s sewer service. As a property outside the corporate limits, the sewer service request required the approval of the board.
The on-site septic system was installed in 1980, and with the growth of the center, the daily flow far exceeds what it was designed to handle. The topography of the center and current use would not allow the construction of a larger system.
Another request for sewer extension into the county for a development in the Tusculum area was withdrawn from consideration and will addressed at a future meeting.
First reading was passed by the board of a rezoning of property on Old Tusculum Road near the intersection with Hannah Street from R-1 low density residential and R-4 high density residential to B-4 arterial business. The rezoning was requested for the development of a portion of the property as a proposed medical office for State of Franklin Healthcare Associates.
Greeneville Planning Director Logan Engle said the request would address a split zoning situation that was a common practice several years ago to provide protection between changes in use. The adjoining property on which the Cottages at Holly Place planned unit development is located is split zoned for residential use and is one of the three properties that also has a B-4 zoning.
Engle said she recommends the rezoning due to the predominance of the B-4 zoning in the surrounding area on Tusculum Boulevard as well as for the adjacent property on which the Social Security office is located.
In sending out letters to surrounding property owners, several had questions and concerns about the development. Asked about those concerns, Engle said many were typical of when a vacant piece of property, such as this one, is proposed for development. Many of the questions, such as traffic flow, lighting, and stormwater drainage, will continue to be addressed by the town through the review of a site plan for the development, she said.
Daniels said a public hearing about the rezoning will be held when it is considered for second reading at the board’s May 5 meeting.
PROPERTY, PURCHASESThe board voted to convey about 4 acres of property from the Town of Greeneville to the Greene County Range and Firearms Sports Complex. The property will be used to expand activities for the public at the range, such as a sporting clays course, Smith told the board.
The conveyed property is an unused portion of land on which the Greene County Technology Center and the Howard McNeese Educational Center is located on Hal Henard Road. It is owned by the town and Greene County Board of Education. The school board has voted to convey its share of the property to the range as well.
The board approved a bid for the installation of all-inclusive playground equipment at Hardin Park. The Parks and Recreation director said that the bid was from the same company that is providing the equipment, but the state required that the labor be bid separately to ensure a safety inspector was on the staff of the vendor.
The board approved the purchase of a new brush truck for the Public Works department at a cost of $142,115. Town Engineer and Public Works Director Brad Peters explained that the cost would be covered by a portion of an insurance settlement received after one of the garbage trucks was destroyed by fire. The purchase of a replacement truck with the settlement funds was approved by the board earlier this year.
The purchase of a new F-450 chassis on state contract at a cost of $35,084 was also approved. The chassis would replace the 1995 chassis used on the department’s small roll-off truck, Peters said. The roll-off equipment will be remounted on the new chassis.
Peters also told the board that he had been exploring options for funding for the downtown redevelopment project through the Tennessee Department of Transportation and there may be a grant the town can submit an application for worth up to $2 million in funding.
With loss of sales tax revenue due to the coronavirus, Peters said he was searching for funding options to keep the momentum of the project moving forward.
Appointments to the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority and the Greeneville Energy Authority board of directors were also approved. Wesley Hope was appointed to the Airport Authority and Jim Emory was reappointed to the GEA board.
The board also approved a special event request to block West Church Street from the General Morgan Inn motor entrance to North Irish Street for Main Street: Greeneville’s summer music series, Lyrics on the Lawn.