Greeneville has a new alderman who is getting the opportunity to serve a few months longer than a typical two-year term.
Mayor W.T. Daniels administered the oath of office Tuesday to Tim Teague to begin serving as an alderman representing the 2nd Ward. The ceremony was held at the beginning of the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.
Congratulated by his fellow aldermen, Teague then took his seat, participating in the remainder of the meeting, which was held virtually due to coronavirus precautions. Teague and Daniels were socially distanced during the oath administered at Town Hall, and the two officials sat away from each other and from City Administrator Todd Smith for the remainder of the meeting.
Teague is running unopposed for one of the 2nd Ward alderman positions in the upcoming Greeneville municipal election on Aug. 1. After incumbent Jeff Taylor resigned when he was named president and CEO of the Greene County Partnership in late March, the mayor suggested that Teague be asked to fill out the unexpired term.
Two 2nd Ward aldermen are to be elected in August. Incumbent Scott Bullington, who was appointed to fill a vacancy last year, is also running in his first election.
REZONING APPROVED
In action items, the board approved a rezoning of property along Old Tusculum Road near the intersection of Hannah Street from R-1 low density residential and R-4 high density residential to B-4 arterial business district.
A new medical office for State of Franklin Healthcare Associates, proposed at 60,000 square feet in size, is planned for what is currently vacant property.
A public hearing was held as part of the meeting with no one speaking against the rezoning. Lyndon Gallimore, representing State of Franklin Healthcare Associates, told the board that he has personally met with seven nearby residents or talked to them on the telephone. The property is adjacent to the Cottages at Holly Place on one side and a subdivision to the rear.
Primary concerns for the residents were stormwater runoff, loss of a scenic view, potential other uses allowed under B-4 zoning and a lowering of property values, Gallimore said. Similar concerns were expressed by residents at the April Greeneville Regional Planning Commission meeting.
After hearing what was proposed and explanations about what is planned, the development process and what affects property value, he said the residents appeared accepting of the development.
“It is a difficult thing when a property has been vacant and mowed, and the resident enjoy the view of that property for so long,” he said. “Mentally, it is hard to try to change that intangible. … We are happy to work with them.”
SEWER EXTENSION
In other business, the board decided to defer action on a request from Kenny Hartman to extend sewer services to areas of Tusculum for the development of a residential project until after a decision is made about a moratorium on providing sewer service outside the corporate limits.
Greeneville Water Superintendent Laura White said Hartman has described the project as involving the construction of more than 60 residences on property along Erwin Highway. Hartman has said that the sewer tap fees and other costs involved in extending service would be paid by the developers, White said.
The Greeneville Water Commission has three sewer pump stations in the area and two would need upgrades as the development is built out, and Hartman has agreed to pay those costs, White said.
The sewer system has the capacity to handle the new development, she said, and the only costs to the Water Commission would be operational and maintenance costs.
In discussing the request, the aldermen agreed that they would like to hear from Hartman or other representatives of the development before making a decision.
The question of an existing sewer moratorium was also raised. A moratorium has been in place for more than 20 years restricting sewer service outside the Greeneville corporate limits.
Daniels said the moratorium was put into place because the town was losing development as developers were able to go outside the corporate limits and construct businesses or homes and receive the city services without paying city taxes.
While the board did vote to allow sewer service to be extended to the Clyde Austin 4-H Center at its April 21 meeting, Daniels said that was different in that it is an educational operation.
This request is for a residential development, which has not been allowed, he said. The number of homes to be built would make lifting the moratorium worth considering, but guidelines are needed for what is expected of a developer if it is lifted, he said.
At the end of discussion, Smith and White were directed to work together to draft these guidelines for consideration.
AGREEMENT APPROVALSThe board approved the renewal of a contract with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to reimburse the town for up to $120,114 for mowing, snow removal, asphalt repair and other routine maintenance on state routes inside the corporate limits.
Also approved was an interlocal cooperation agreement with the Third Judicial Drug Task Force for the Greeneville Police Department’s participation in their efforts.
Following the meeting, the mayor and aldermen convened as the town’s Beer Board and approved an application for on-premises consumption at Nova’s Sushi Bar & Grill in the Greeneville Commons.