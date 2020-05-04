A new alderman will take his seat on the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday.
Tim Teague is to be administered the oath of office during the board’s meeting to fill a vacancy. The meeting will be at 4 p.m. and conducted virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic in accordance with Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order allowing governmental meetings to be held electronically. The meeting will be streamed via Facebook Live on the town’s page.
Teague fills a vacancy created following the resignation of Jeff Taylor as a 2nd Ward aldermen, and he will serve through the unexpired term ending in August. Taylor resigned after being named president and CEO of the Greene County Partnership in late March.
As one of the two uncontested candidates for 2nd Ward aldermen in the August Greeneville municipal election, Mayor W.T. Daniels recommended Teague to fill the vacancy if he desired to do so at the board’s last meeting. Also on the ballot to fill one of the two aldermen seats from the 2nd Ward is incumbent Scott Bullington.
A public hearing will be held during the board meeting about a proposed rezoning of property along Old Tusculum Road near the intersection of Hannah Street from R-1 low density residential and R-4 high density residential to B-4 arterial business district.
Proposed for the currently vacant property is the construction of a new medical office for State of Franklin Healthcare Associates. The board will also consider the rezoning on second and final reading.
In other business, the board will consider a request from Kenny Hartman to extend sewer services to areas of Tusculum for the development of a residential project as well as a special event sign request.
Two agreements will be considered by the board — a maintenance contract with the Tennessee Department of Transportation and an interlocal cooperation agreement with the Third Judicial Drug Task Force.
Following the meeting, the mayor and aldermen will convene as the town’s Beer Board.
On the agenda is consideration of an application for on-premises consumption at Nova’s Sushi Bar & Grill in the Greeneville Commons.