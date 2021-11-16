Quick thinking and action can make the difference between a tragedy and a close call, and that is exactly why a vehicle fire at Baileyton’s Pilot Travel Center on Oct. 20 was not among recent news headlines.
North Greene High School senior Jada Tweed was refueling her car when smoke began coming out from under the hood.
Instead of a tragic accident that could have taken the lives of Tweed, her two brothers and anyone working or shopping at the travel center, because Tweed was quick and calm to evacuate her brothers and call 911, the only casualty was Tweed’s old car.
Now she has a new set of wheels, as well as the first ever Greene County Citizen Hero award, after the news of what could have happened on Oct. 20 circulated among local leaders including county Mayor Kevin Morrison. Tweed was surprised at school on Monday in an assembly held in the North Greene High School gym.
“Fortune favors the brave,” Morrison quoted from a translated Latin proverb. He thanked Tweed on behalf of Greene County “for your exceptional heroics, courage and life-saving actions.”
“Your quick, calm, collected and deliberate actions to recognize a spontaneous and quickly growing vehicle fire, to warn the travel center staff, evacuate your siblings from the vehicle and limit injury to others and damage to the fuel pumps, canopy and travel center due to a fire in your personal vehicle as you were refueling despite great risk for your own personal safety reflects the very best qualities and the highest character of a Greene County Citizen Hero,” Morrison read from the Citizen Hero citation.
Morrison said in the weeks since the incident, Tweed’s “courageous and heroic performance under extreme life-threatening conditions” was relayed to him by individuals in many local emergency response entities and led to the creation of the Greene County Citizen Hero Medal.
Those individuals included Greene County 911 Director Jerry Bird, who played Tweed’s 911 call.
“Despite no formalized emergency response training, your flawless decision making under the most dangerous conditions greatly exceeds the ability of some of our best trained and prepared emergency response professionals,” Morrison said.
In addition to saving lives, Morrison said Tweed’s handling of the situation likely prevented impacts on the local economy and the Pilot company.
“There was a great financial impact for the Pilot Travel Center at Exit 36, which generates more than $30,000 a month in taxes directly to help operate the government here in Greene County through fuel tax, property tax and sales tax,” Morrison said. “The loss of that station would have been a major trauma to our financial bottom line. It represents millions to the Pilot Corporation.”
Morrison said after he reached out to Pilot, company leadership was eager to help recognize Tweed for her actions. Through a partnership with Harper Auto, Meg Counts of Pilot gave Tweed a new-to-her Ford 4-Runner.
Tweed, who was surprised by the recognition on Monday and downplayed her own actions, said she was happy if a financial disaster had been averted, but she said she did not think about tax funding or property damage on Oct. 20.
“It was scary. The main thing I was really worried about was getting my brothers out of the car,” Tweed said. “I didn’t really think about anything else.”
“We are just so proud she got herself and her two little brothers out. Safety is the main concern, and she did great. She just got them out of the car and got took them away from the station,” said Tweed’s grandmother Revonda Quillen.
“I am very proud of her,” said her father Matthew Tweed.