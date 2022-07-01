Teen Reported Missing Located In NC Jul 1, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Washington County teenager reported missing in June has been located and returned home, Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton said in a news release.Ana Estrada Leon, 15, of Telford, was located in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday, according to the news release. She was back in the custody of her parents Friday afternoon.Authorities earlier said Leon was believed to have left her home June 18.Washington County Investigators worked with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and The National Center For Missing and Exploited Children to locate her. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ana Estrada Leon Teen News Release Washington County Keith Sexton North Carolina Charlotte Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now GPD OffIcer Dismissed After Contact With Teenager Man Allegedly Threatens Neighbors, Kills Dog Loss Of Greeneville Shooting Victim Deeply Felt EMS Standout 'Rex' Johnson Retires After 22-Year Career Active Shooter Exercise Sharpens SRO Skills