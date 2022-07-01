A Washington County teenager reported missing in June has been located and returned home, Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton said in a news release.

Ana Estrada Leon, 15, of Telford, was located in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday, according to the news release. She was back in the custody of her parents Friday afternoon.

Authorities earlier said Leon was believed to have left her home June 18.

Washington County Investigators worked with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and The National Center For Missing and Exploited Children to locate her.

