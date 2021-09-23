A 17-year-old escaped serious injury about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday when the dune buggy he was driving went off the 1100 block of Middle Creek Road and rolled over, a Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report said.
The driver was attempting to negotiate a left-hand curve when he ran off the road and the dune buggy rolled over.
“Speed, wet roadways, and a flat tire were all contributing factors in the crash,” the THP report said.
Greene County 911 Dispatch was told that the driver suffered a possible head injury but he refused treatment from Greene County-Greeneville EMS.
The teenager was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The 17-year-old was cited for driving an unregistered vehicle, having no proof of vehicle insurance and driving an off-highway vehicle prohibited on a public roadway. He will appear in Juvenile Court.