A teenager charged with the killings of his grandmother and brother in April 2022 was indicted Tuesday by a Greene County Grand Jury on two counts of first-degree murder.
Jordan Michael Allen, 16, was indicted in connection with the deaths of 59-year-old Sherry Cole and her 7-year-old grandson, Jessie Allen.
Jordan Allen will be prosecuted as an adult in Greene County Criminal Court. Allen acted “premeditatedly and intentionally” by “inflicting blunt force injuries to the head and sharp force injuries to the neck” of both victims, according to the indictments handed up by the grand jury.
Allen allegedly committed the murders on April 24, 2022, on family property at 7140 Old Snapps Ferry Road.
Allen was 16 years old at the time the crime was committed. The teenager allegedly told sheriff’s department investigators he planned his actions in advance.
Greene County 911 Dispatch received the first call in relation to the crime late on the night of April 24.
According to case filings, Cole and the 7-year-old boy were found deceased by sheriff’s deputies who arrived early on April 25 at the Old Snapps Ferry Road property.
The 16-year-old “admitted to hitting the victim(s) in the head multiple times with a hammer,” sheriff’s Detective Capt. Jeff Davis wrote in a petition statement.
The defendant “stated he began planning to kill the victims earlier the same afternoon. This act was premeditated and intentional,” Davis wrote.
The case was transferred to Criminal Court last year from Greene County Juvenile Court. On April 26, 2022, the 3rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed a notice of intent to transfer the case from Juvenile Court to adult court. During two transfer hearings held on Sept. 29 and Oct. 7 in Juvenile Court, eight witnesses testified and 21 exhibits were entered by the state.
A decision regarding the case by Greene County Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. was filed in October.
Bailey detailed factors leading to his decision to move the case from juvenile to adult court. The judge wrote that Jordan Allen “is alleged to have killed both his grandmother and his younger brother with a hammer.”
“The actions of the juvenile defendant are especially shocking and especially heinous given the fact that the juvenile defendant committed these acts with a hammer. Both victims were smaller and weaker than the juvenile defendant,” Bailey wrote.
After hearing evidence in the case, Bailey found the circumstances indicate the offenses were committed in an “aggressive and premeditated manner.”
“The court finds that this factor weighs heavily in favor of the state. The juvenile defendant used a hammer to kill each of the victims in this case, one of whom was only 7 years old. The court is of the opinion that using a hammer to carry out the killings in this case definitely satisfies the ‘aggressive’ manner in this subsection,” the judge wrote.
Bailey also noted that testimony was heard “that the juvenile defendant disliked his younger brother and ‘didn’t like playing with him.’”
Jordan Allen will turn 17 in February. Had the case remained in the jurisdiction of Juvenile Court, the maximum time Allen could have been kept in custody would be until his 19th birthday, “which would mean less than three years,” Bailey wrote.
The judge wrote that he is not aware of any juvenile rehabilitation program “that could address the needs of a 16-year-old juvenile defendant who killed two people with a hammer. The juvenile defendant could not be adequately rehabilitated in three years.”
Allen’s only previous interactions with juvenile authorities involved a possession of tobacco charge in 2018 and a possession of vape charge in 2022 that is pending.
“(Allen) does not have a prior delinquent record,” Bailey wrote.
Transfer hearings included testimony from a Department of Children’s Services worker and from an employee of Youth Villages, which provides help for young people with emotional, mental and behavioral problems.
Both had worked with Allen in late 2021 and early 2022 after allegations that he had left his grandparents’ home four times and was unsupervised. The Youth Villages worker testified she had worked with Allen “on de-escalation techniques, coping skills and developed a safety plan for the family.”
The DCS worker closed Allen’s case on March 31, 2022.
Bailey wrote in his decision that DCS and the Youth Villages worker “appear to have provided needed services to the juvenile defendant and his family, but the treatment was not effective given the fact within 30 days of the closure of the DCS case, (Allen) is alleged to have killed his grandmother and his young brother.”
Bailey also noted in the decision that Allen’s mother was incarcerated at the time of the offense and his father “was not involved” with him.
The father had dropped Allen off with his grandparents three or four days before the offense and “had never returned to pick him up,” the judge wrote.
Allen remains in custody on $800,000 bond. He is scheduled for a Jan. 13 arraignment in Greene County Criminal Court.
The 16-year-old is represented by the Greene County Public Defender’s Office.