The parents of a 14-year-old who suffered respiratory complications after a house fire in Greene County want to know why they were not contacted after the girl was examined at the scene by emergency medical services personnel.
The 14-year-old was attending a sleepover with friends when the fire started early on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 23, at a house in the 6800 block of Old Stage Road.
She was given oxygen in a Greene County-Greeneville EMS ambulance, her mother, Lori Breisacher, said.
The 14-year-old was asked if she needed to go to the hospital. She declined and called her mother from the ambulance. Breisacher picked her daughter up at the address a short time later.
After leaving the scene, Breisacher said, her daughter began coughing up blood and had difficulty breathing. She was taken to Greeneville Community Hospital by her mother and seen in the emergency department.
A decision was quickly made to transport the girl by helicopter to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in North Carolina. The hospital has a specialized burn unit.
The teenager did not suffer any burns in the fire, but developed respiratory problems relating to apparent smoke inhalation, her mother said.
The 14-year-old was placed on a ventilator for three days. She was in the North Carolina hospital for four days. Her condition improved, and she was able to return to school on Monday. The girl has ongoing medical issues associated with the incident, Breisacher said.
Breisacher was told by her daughter that she was given oxygen in the ambulance and had an oxygen mask on.
“She was scared and she contacted us,” Breisacher said. “One, they should have called us and two, they should have taken her to the emergency room.
“You don’t take the word of a 14-year-old that she was OK. She was (placed) on a ventilator because of that fire,” Breisacher said. “Nobody contacted me. My daughter contacted me in the ambulance.”
The fire started shortly after 4 a.m. on Oct. 23 in the house at 6845 Old Stage Road in Chuckey.
One of the occupants told sheriff’s deputies that a basement stove had recurring electrical problems “and had been shocking residents when they touch it for a few months,” according to a report.
An adult occupant smelled smoke and another adult went downstairs to find the stove on fire. He used water from a sink and a water-filled jug to put out the fire, the report said.
Volunteer firefighters responded and ensured the fire was extinguished. Smoke was generated as a result of the fire.
Nine people were in the house when the fire started, including four adults, four teenagers and a 6-year-old.
“There were multiple children on scene that were staying over for a sleepover. The residents of the home have began calling parents already,” according to a deputy’s report.
“EMS checked on all occupants and and no one was transported to the hospital at the time of this report (Oct. 23),” it states.
Breisacher said she had not been contacted as of earlier this week by anyone who lived at the house or first responders, including EMS.
“Nobody reached out to us at all,” she said.
By the time the 14-year-old arrived at the hospital in Greeneville, she was having difficulty breathing.
“She was dying in the ER. She couldn’t breathe,” Breisacher said. “It’s very important you don’t take the word of a child when they’ve (experienced) something like this. Somebody should have called us and let us know. I would have said, ‘Get her to the ER.’”
Calvin Hawkins, director of Greene County-Greeneville EMS, was not aware of the specific call and EMS response when contacted late last week. He spoke to crew members who were at the scene, but declined to discuss details related to the call.
“I checked into it and there was nothing done wrong,” Hawkins said. “I would say our guys did what they needed to do. They did what they were supposed to do.”
Robert Breisacher, the father of the girl, was a police officer for 28 years in Michigan. He said there should be a set protocol for contacting parents in situations like the Oct. 23 incident.
“That needs to be put in their policy and I think that would actually in the future, going forward, help everybody and reduce liability and reduce the actual cost for everybody involved,” he said.
The 14-year-old may have long-term medical issues related to the Oct. 23 incident, including restrictions on some physical activities, Lori Breisacher said.
“That was a minor. They should have called us,” she said.