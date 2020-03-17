A Telford man was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping after a strong-arm robbery about 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Intimate Treasures store, 4731 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
Doris Lee Cutshaw, 40, of Paynetown Road, was taken into custody by law enforcement without incident within a hour of the robbery outside Walmart, Tusculum Police Chief Danny Greene said Tuesday.
Cutshaw is also charged with robbery and attempted theft over $10,000.
Cutshaw allegedly attempted to abduct the clerk and steal her car during the course of the robbery, but she fought back and he was forced to flee on foot with $300 just as officers arrived on scene, Greene said.
Cutshaw fled in back of the store and ran along the treeline to Walmart, where he allegedly used some of the cash taken in the robbery to buy merchandise before being taken into custody, Greene said.
Cutshaw entered the lingerie store under the pretense of shopping there, but went behind the counter and physically assaulted the clerk, knocking her down, Greene said.
“He threw her to the ground and choked her and she fought back and got up and gave him the money bag,” Greene said. “He attempted to forcibly remove her from the store but she fought back.”
Cutshaw attempted to steal the clerk’s car but was unable to start it, Greene said.
As soon as Cutshaw ran outside, the clerk locked the door and called 911. Greene was on scene within one minute, and officers from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Greeneville Police Department also quickly arrived at the business.
Cutshaw was tracked along the woodline to Walmart, where he purchased items with some of the money taken in the robbery, Greene said.
Cutshaw was not armed but allegedly used physical force during the robbery, Greene said.
Greene said law enforcement agencies worked well together in responding to the robbery and subsequent search for Cutshaw.
“It was a well-coordinated effort by everybody,” he said.
Cutshaw is held on $100,000 bond pending a General Sessions Court appearance Wednesday. He had been released from the Greene County Detention Center several days before the robbery, Greene said.