A 78-year-old Telford man was charged Tuesday by Washington County sheriff’s deputies with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Roger Fernstrom, of Sugar Plum Lane, was charged after a search warrant was served Tuesday morning at his home, Sheriff Keith Sexton said in a news release.
“The search warrant was sought and granted after evidence was found that child pornography was being downloaded at that address,” the release said.
Investigators found evidence that Fernstrom allegedly had been downloading and viewing child pornography. Investigators seized electronic devices from inside the home “and will continue to analyze those items,” the release said.
An investigation continues.
Fernstrom was held on $25,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in Washington County General Sessions Court.