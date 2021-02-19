A Telford man was recently sentenced to a prison term of 63 months after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court in Greeneville to possessing a firearm after having been convicted of an offense punishable by imprisonment exceeding one year.
Lyle Vernon Tarlton, 30, of was sentenced by Senior U.S. Judge J. Ronnie Greer, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.
On Aug. 13, 2019, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Tarlton sleeping in a vehicle parked on the side of a road in Telford. Tarlton was sitting in the driver’s seat with the keys in the ignition and was asked to step out of the vehicle.
“Deputies observed a short-barrel shotgun laying between the driver’s seat and the driver’s door,” the news release said.
Tarlton, a former Greene County resident, had previously been convicted of a felony and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.
It is also a violation of federal law to possess a shotgun with a barrel shorter than 18 inches that has not been registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, the release said.
The criminal indictment was the result of a joint investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
Assistant United States Attorney J. Gregory Bowman represented the government.
Tarlton was sentenced Feb. 8 by Greer.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a comprehensive national strategy that creates local partnerships with law enforcement agencies to effectively enforce existing gun laws.
Project Safe Neighborhoods “provides more options to prosecutors, allowing them to utilize local, state, and federal laws to ensure that criminals who commit gun crime face tough sentences,” the release said.