February is National Children’s Dental Health Month and this year’s theme is “Sealants Make Sense.”
Local health departments in Greene, Hawkins, Carter, Hancock, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties and the School Based Dental Prevention Program at public schools throughout these counties provide dental sealants to children at no cost, according to a Tennessee Department of Health news release.
“Dental Sealants are an important preventive measure for permanent teeth,” said Dr. Alisa Cade, regional dental director for the Tennessee Department of Health. “Children’s teeth are meant to last a lifetime, and a healthy smile is important to a child’s self-esteem. With proper care, a balanced diet and regular dental visits, their teeth can remain healthy and strong.”
Dental sealants are one of the tools used in a comprehensive plan to prevent cavities for children.
Research shows sealants on children’s molars reduce the risk of cavities by 80 percent. Consider making an appointment for your child at the local health department in your county to have an oral health exam and receive sealants.
Parents or guardians may call their local health departments during business hours Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to schedule a dental appointment for their child under age 21.
