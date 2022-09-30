Post Offices across Tennessee will participate in an unprecedented one-day “Mega Blitz” Job Fair 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday to recruit new employees to join the USPS Tennessee delivery team, according to a news release.
Potential applicants can stop by one of over 500 post offices in the state where USPS personnel will be on site to answer questions, assist with the application process and provide detailed information about available positions.
“There has never been a better time to join the Postal Service,” said Tennessee District Manager Omar Coleman. “We are committed to our workforce — beginning with great job opportunities for new employees, and continued career advancement and development. We invite interested applicants who are looking for meaningful careers, and not just another job, to attend one of our job fairs and join our team.”
The available positions — city carrier assistant, rural carrier associate and assistant rural carrier — offer starting pay from $18.92 to $19.50 per hour, and offer the opportunity to earn experience that may qualify the employee for a full-time position, according to the news release.
USPS employment requirements include:
Must be 18 years old at the time of appointment or 16 years old with a high school diploma.
Must be able to pass a criminal background check, drug screening, and medical assessment.
Must be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident, or citizen of American Samoa or other U.S. Territory.
Must provide recent employment history.
Must have a safe driving record (if applicable to the position).