AAA predicts more than 1.2 million Tennesseans will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving.
Nationwide, 54.6 million Americans are projected to travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving, according to a AAA news release.
The national figure remains slightly below COVID-19 pre-pandemic levels.
“The same travel trend is seen in Tennessee, as this year is forecast to be the busiest Thanksgiving since 2019,” the release states.
The Tennessee forecast for 2022 is 16,000 more travelers than last year’s holiday and only 6,700 fewer than 2019.
“Travel is still roaring back from the pandemic,” Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in the news release.
“While gas prices and other inflationary pressures weigh on budgets, travel remains a top priority for Americans, particularly during the holidays. Travel spending is at the highest level since the pandemic began, which is a driving force behind our projections this year. AAA expects busy roads and long lines at the airport, so leave early and be flexible with your travel plans,” Haas said.
Despite higher gas prices, 89% of all Thanksgiving travelers will drive. AAA forecasts 48.6 million Americans will set out for a holiday road trip. That’s 203,000 more drivers than last year.
In Tennessee, 1.2 million will drive, an increase of 12,000 people from last year’s holiday.
GAS PRICES UP
Pump prices have been fluctuating in November and could set new record highs for the holiday.
In Tennessee, the highest daily average price for Thanksgiving was set in 2012, at $3.18 per gallon. On Monday, drivers paid an average price of $3.30 per gallon. That’s 20 cents more than what Tennessee drivers paid last Thanksgiving - $3.10.
“Higher gas prices don’t seem to be enough to stop people from traveling to be with family and friends. We’ve found that when gas prices are high, travelers look to offset the added cost by spending less on a hotel, shopping or dining out,” Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA, said in the news release.
Travelers can use the free AAA mobile app to compare gas prices, find certified repair shops, and member discounts in their area while traveling.
AAA advises travelers to leave early on their Thanksgiving trip.
“Travelers should expect much heavier than normal congestion Monday through Wednesday afternoon and early evening. Traffic will be lighter during the morning and late evening hours and on Thanksgiving Day,” according to the release.
AIR TRAVEL ON RISE
In addition to congestion on the roads, Thanksgiving travelers are also likely to find long lines at the airport. Nationwide, air travel is up nearly 8% from 2021, with 4.5 million Americans flying to their Thanksgiving destinations this year. That’s an increase of more than 330,000 air passengers and nearly 99% of the 2019 volume.
“It’s not uncommon for flight delays and even cancellations this time of year, due to winter weather, staffing challenges, and strong demand,” the release states.
AAA offers the following tips for air travelers:
- Check-in early online.
- Monitor the flight status using the air carrier’s mobile app.
- Arrive two to three hours before scheduled departure.
- Pack medications and an extra set of clothing in a carry-on bag, just in case a flight is delayed or canceled.
AAA offers tips for air travelers who have not booked their flight yet:
- Book a flight that leaves early in the day. Flights in the afternoon and evening are more susceptible to delays and cancellations.
- Book a direct flight. Otherwise, build in extra time between connections, in case a first flight is delayed.
- Consider traveling on Thanksgiving Day. This could offer the best combination of availability and price.
“It’s not too late to purchase travel insurance, which can be extremely valuable for air travelers,” Haas said. “There are policies that can provide compensation for flight delays for as little as three hours. And if your flight is canceled, passengers can receive compensation for covered out-of-pocket expenses."
Travel prices are mostly higher than in 2021, according to AAA.
- Airfares cost 22% more than last year.
- Hotels cost 17% more than 2021
- Car rentals cost 7% less, with an average daily rate of $90 verses $98 in 2021.
For purposes of the AAA forecast, the Thanksgiving holiday travel period is defined as the five-day period from Wednesday, Nov. 23, to Sunday, Nov. 27. The Wednesday to Sunday period is consistent with previous years.