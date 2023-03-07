1948-short-course-2000x1200.jpeg

In its earliest years, Tennessee 4-H Roundup was known as a short course in agriculture and home economics offered to 4-H club boys and girls. This photo shows 1948 short course participants on the campus of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. The earliest short course, held in 1923, was expected to attract 300 club boys and girls from the farms of the state.

 Photo Courtesy Of UTIA


