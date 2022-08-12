The Tennessee Department of Health released its Fiscal Year 2021 Certificate of Public Advantage Department Annual Report, determining “that the Ballad Health certificate of public advantage continues to provide a Public Advantage” to the citizens of Tennessee.
The report cited Ballad Health’s management during the pandemic, measurably better population health and a compelling decrease in preventable hospitalizations.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s report, a Certificate of Public Advantage is the written approval by the Tennessee Department of Health that governs a Cooperative Agreement, or merger, among two or more hospitals. A Certificate of Public Advantage provides state action immunity to the hospitals from state and federal antitrust laws by replacing competition with state regulation and active supervision. The goal of the Certificate of Public Advantage process is to protect the interests of the public in the region affected and the state.
Each year since the creation of Ballad Health, the State of Tennessee and the Commonwealth of Virginia have independently confirmed the public advantage created by the unification of the hospitals in a rural region.
According to a press release from Ballad Health, prior to the merger that occurred in 2018, one hospital in the region had closed, and several were facing financial insolvency.
In Greeneville, one previously independent hospital’s debt was called by the bank, while the other hospital had been “put” by each of its partner owners – meaning, neither party wanted to keep the hospital. Since the merger, and during 2021, Ballad Health opened a hospital in Lee County, Virginia, which had previously closed, and every community served by hospitals that were previously in financial jeopardy has retained their hospitals, which are operating today.
In its latest report – covering the time period of July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021 – TDH noted that as a combined health system, Ballad Health was able to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic “in ways that would not have been possible as two separate health systems” to ensure the deployment of staff, beds and personal protective equipment met the needs of the community and served as a trusted voice in the region for COVID-19 information.
The Tennessee Department of Health highlighted that, despite the significant challenges for population health across the United States during the pandemic, the 11 Tennessee counties served by Ballad Health in “the Certificate of Public Advantage region performed better, and shown to be healthier, than peer counties in 50 percent of population health” measures, and that drug overdoses have decreased considerably in the region since the merger.
The region also outperforms peer counties on all vaccination measures for children and adults, according to the report.
According to the report, the overall cost of health care was reduced due to the reduction of preventable hospitalizations and avoidance of emergency department utilization for certain populations.
The Tennessee Department of Health annual report cites that Ballad Health reduced preventable hospitalizations in adults 65 and older by almost half with 72.2 discharges per 1,000 people in 2017, versus 37.9 discharges per 1,000 people in 2020. Preventable hospitalizations are defined as admissions for certain illnesses or chronic conditions that might not have required hospitalization had these conditions been managed successfully by primary care and other providers in the outpatient setting.
Reducing preventable hospitalizations also leads to improved patient safety and lower cost according to Ballad. Patients, employers and taxpayers pay less out of pocket for health care by avoiding expensive hospitalizations and other procedures if they are better managed in the outpatient environment by their physician and clinical team.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ballad Health had reported an annualized decrease of more than 15,000 hospitalizations, translating into at least $200 million less spent annually on hospital care, according to Ballad’s press release.
“In each year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ballad Health has maintained one of the nation’s most successful Accountable Care Organizations, which has been highlighted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as one of a handful of organizations that has produced savings for taxpayers in each year since the program’s creation, while producing high quality scores,” the press release says.
“The investments we have been making into population health initiatives, and our ongoing collaboration with hundreds of physicians in the region, has led to some compelling results,” Ballad Health Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine said. “While we have reduced the overall cost of healthcare for the region, we are also very pleased that just last week, U.S. News and World Report cited eight Ballad Health hospitals as high-performing in multiple specialties – notably, our great heart and stroke care, as well as many surgical specialties. Lower cost of care and better quality go hand in hand, and we are grateful for the partnership we have with our region’s physicians as we seek to continue improving.”
The Tennessee Department of Health found in its annual report that Ballad Health has consistently complied with provisions of the merger agreement, which limits pricing to a rate below peer organizations. In addition, Ballad Health satisfied all other economic conditions placed upon it by the agreement, which protect local competition.
However, the report showed that Ballad had not complied with its charity care requirements for the fiscal year, though in February, Ballad was able to obtain a charity care waiver from the Tennessee Department of Health.
According to the report, Ballad fell well short of the amount of charity care it was supposed to provide in the fiscal year.
“Ballad reported to the COPA Monitors that fiscal year 2021 Total Charity Care is estimated to be $56,000,000. The Base Charity Care minimum requirement for fiscal year 2021 is $104,000,000. Ballad fell short of its minimum Total Charity Care obligation by $48,000,000. Ballad requested a waiver from the Total Charity Care requirement for fiscal year 2021,” the report said.
The report listed a few reasons that Ballad was granted the waiver, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The ongoing pandemic impacted Ballad and every hospital throughout America during 2021. Overall, hospital volume was down except for the treatment of COVID patients. Elective hospital services were temporarily suspended for portions of fiscal year 2021. The number of patients visiting the emergency department and clinics was down, all related to the pandemic. Ballad incurred significant extra cost in the effort to manage various problems caused by the pandemic,” the report said. “Due to the deep and wide impact of the pandemic on Ballad and the community in fiscal year 2021, it is difficult to compare Total Charity Care in 2021 to Base Charity Care in 2017.”
Expansions in eligibility for Medicaid programs in Tennessee and Virginia, and the amount Medicaid paid out, also decreased the amount of charity care Ballad provided.
“The Medicaid programs in both Virginia and Tennessee have expanded the number of patients who qualify for Medicaid and the amount of payment for Medicaid services rendered. There is a significant number of patients in 2017 who would have been classified as charity patients with no payment for services provided by Ballad. Similar patients in fiscal year 2021 would have qualified for Medicaid coverage,” the state report says. “Additionally, all Medicaid services were paid at a higher rate in 2021 as compared to 2017, so the loss from treating Medicaid patients was materially reduced. The two impacts noted above reduced the Total Charity Care at Ballad by $39,000,000 in 2021 compared to 2017.”
The report of the state monitor also cited that no complaints have been filed with the Certificate of Public Advantage Monitor from any physicians that were determined to be a violation of the Terms of Certification of the agreement.
“The physicians who partner with Ballad Health are grateful the state sees the value in the work that is being done on behalf of our patients,” said Dr. Mark Chang, an area cardiologist and elected leader of the Ballad Health Clinical Council. The Clinical Council is composed of physicians from throughout the region, both independent and affiliated with Ballad Health, who partner with the health system in identifying opportunities to elevate quality, reduce cost and create value for patients, according to Ballad’s press release.
“The spirit of partnership is important, and this is how we have been able to achieve such good results for the community we all love and call home,” Chang added. “All of us must keep our focus on the patient, particularly during this challenging time defined by national staffing shortages, which we all are working to mitigate.”