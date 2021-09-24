NASHVILLE - The Tennessee Department of Health began offering booster doses of COVID vaccine to certain populations, beginning Friday, the agency said in a news release.
Local health departments across the state will be administering the booster dose. Information on appointment availability can be found at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/availability/. Appointments are not required.
A single dose booster of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can be administered for individuals who meet these criteria:
- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
- People ages 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,
- People ages 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
- People ages 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
More information on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations for a booster dose is available online.
The Federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program is facilitating on-site vaccinations for residents in long-term care facilities. Additional vaccine providers offering the Pfizer vaccine can be found by visiting http://www.vaccines.gov. Patients do not need to prove their diagnosis or health condition to be eligible for the booster dose, according to the news release.