The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced Monday that letters of intent are now being requested for the Tennessee Historic Development Grant Program.
The first round of the program, approved by the Tennessee General Assembly in April 2021, provided $4.8 million to projects that aim to renovate and preserve the state’s commercial historic buildings.
Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly approved a second round for the program in April 2022 after overwhelming support and interest in the first year, according to a news release from the Department of Economic and Community Development.
The funds encourage communities and private developers to invest in buildings that have contributed to a community’s history but now sit idle, with the goal of the buildings again contributing to the economy through job creation and commercial opportunities.
A letter of intent is required to participate and can be submitted through June 15 to confirm eligibility of the historic property by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee Historical Commission.
Applications will be accepted June 30 through Aug. 19.
According to the news release, the program will be competitive, and applications will be scored based on project need, impact, overall plan, financing, feasibility, support and location.
Various criteria must be met for a structure to be eligible for a grant. Eligible properties must qualify as certified historic structures.
Applicants will be notified of award in the fall, and contracts are expected to begin within a month following announcing awards.
The Department of Economic and Community Development will host a webinar at 1 p.m. Thursday for those interested to learn more about the letter of intent and program guidelines.
The webinar will be recorded and uploaded to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development website for those unable to attend.