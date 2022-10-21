The Tennessee Historical Commission board chose Greeneville as the location for its first business meeting outside of Nashville since the beginning of the pandemic.
The 29-member governing body spent Thursday touring downtown historic sites, followed by a Friday morning business meeting at the Capitol Theatre.
They were accompanied by eight staff members of the Tennessee Historical Commission.
“We are definitely excited to see Greeneville and see all that it has to offer,” said Caty Dirksen, the commission’s outreach coordinator, during a stop at the Andrew Johnson Visitors Center.
The visitors center was one of several stops on a tour led by guides with Main Street Tours and organized by local historians Beverly and Wilhelmina Williams.
“This is a big deal,” Wilhelmina Williams said about the commission’s coming to Greeneville. “This just emphasizes what a great historic town we have, for them to meet here.”
The last time the commission met in Greeneville was October 2011.
In addition to the visitors center, the group visited the Andrew Johnson Homestead, Greeneville-Greene County History Museum, City Garage Car Museum, the historic Sevier-Johnson-Susong house on South Main Street, Greeneville Federal Bank in the former Federal Courthouse, and Harmony House on North Main Street.
Following the tour, they gathered for a reception at the Dickson-Williams Mansion and dinner at the General Morgan Inn.
The THC board includes 29 members — 24 appointed by the governor and five ex-officio (non-voting) members.
Of the 24 appointed members, eight are appointed from each of Tennessee’s three regions.
The ex-officio members are representatives of the governor and the commissioner of environment and conservation, the state archaeologist, state historian, and state librarian and archivist.
The agenda for the Friday morning meeting included items or reports from a number of committees, including: Finance, Publications, Historic Sites, Monuments and Markers, Tennessee Wars Commission, Historic Cemetery Program, and Federal Program.
THC administers several state and federal programs. State programs include the Historical Markers Program, and federal programs include the National Register of Historic Places.
Greene County has numerous locations registered under both of these programs.
For more information on members of the THC board, visit