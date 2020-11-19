Tennessee has been selected as one of four states to participate in a pilot program for delivery of the Pfizer Inc. COVID-19 vaccine now under development, a state Department of Health news release said.
The program “is designed to address distribution challenges posed by requirements for ultra-cold storage of the vaccine.”
“We have a robust plan in place for distribution of this vaccine, and we’re honored to be chosen to help establish a model for other states in providing COVID-19 vaccine to their residents once it’s approved,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said in the news release.
Tennessee will participate in the pilot along with New Mexico, Rhode Island and Texas. The four states were chosen “based on their differences in size, population diversity and immunization infrastructure.”
“Lessons learned through this program will help support all states in development of effective immunization programs for this COVID-19 vaccine,” the release said.
Once the vaccine is approved, Tennessee and other states participating in the pilot will not receive vaccine doses earlier than other states by virtue of the pilot, the release said.
Pfizer expects to have enough safety data on the vaccine from ongoing trials before the end of November before applying for emergency use authorization.
Pfizer is working with the federal Operation Warp Speed program and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure that following approval, its COVID-19 vaccine can be provided to those most in need as quickly and equitably as possible, the release said.
The Tennessee Department of Health, in coordination with other state and local agencies, submitted an initial draft of the COVID-19 Vaccination Plan for Tennessee to the CDC on Oct. 16.
“This plan will be modified as more is understood about the virus and the availability of approved vaccines currently in development. Tennessee is preparing to begin distribution of COVID-19 vaccine as early as December 2020,” the release said.
The TDH “is working to onboard hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and other partners capable of storing vaccine and administering it to priority populations.”
The TDH will ensure distribution of vaccination sites across all 95 counties in the state, “especially in rural counties and areas with high concentrations of people in vulnerable populations,” the release said.
Results from a Pfizer late-stage vaccine trial released this week showed that the vaccine prevented mild and severe forms of COVID-19. The company said the vaccine was 95 percent effective, including among older adults who have a higher risk of developing severe forms of the virus.
Based on current projections, Pfizer and partner BioNTech expect to produce globally up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021, a company news release said.
Providers who want to administer COVID-19 vaccine can find more information online at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/covid-19-vaccine-information.html.