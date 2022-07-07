NASHVILLE – The Tennessee General Assembly approved two one-time holidays this year, in addition to the traditional sales tax holiday that takes place each year at the end of July.
During these holiday periods, Tennesseans do not have to pay state or local sales tax on certain items, saving up to 10 percent on some purchases, according to a Tennessee Department of Revenue news release.
“During this time of record inflation and high prices, we’re proud to be able to put money back in the pockets of Tennesseans,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of these savings opportunities.”
“We want Tennesseans to know about these holidays so they can take advantage of this tax relief,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said.
The details of the three sales tax holidays are:
Clothing, School Supplies, and Computers(July 29-31): During this holiday weekend, clothing prices under $100, school supplies priced under $100, and computers priced under $1,500 are exempt from sales tax. Online purchases are included.
Food and Food Ingredients (Aug. 1-31): During this month-long holiday, food and food ingredients may be purchased tax free. Food and food ingredients purchased from a micro market or vending machine remain subject to sales tax. Food ingredients do not include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements, and prepared food.
Gun Safes and Safety Equipment (July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023): The legislature extended this holiday an additional fiscal year. During this period, retail sales of gun safes and certain gun safety devices are exempt from sales and use tax.