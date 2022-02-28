NASHVILLE – Tennessee State Parks invite Tennesseans to participate Saturday in the state’s annual Weed Wrangle, part of a national effort to remove invasive plants from public spaces.
The state has 32 state parks participating. State and community experts in invasive weed management will supervise the removal of trees, vines and flowering plants while volunteers learn ways to address their own green spaces to combat invasive species.
At David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Greene County, volunteers will be removing exotic and invasive plants around the campground along the homestead trail. Volunteers are advised to wear weather appropriate clothes, closed toe shoes and to bring plenty of water. Gloves and any needed tools will be provided by the park.
The Weed Wrangle may be used by Tennessee Promise students for community service credit.
For more information, visit https://tnstateparksvolunteer.galaxydigital.com .