The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office will honor the bravery, dedication, and sacrifices of Tennessee’s volunteer firefighters during Volunteer Firefighters Week.
Volunteer Firefighters Week is Sunday, March 5 through Saturday, March 11.
The first full week in March of each year is observed in Tennessee as Volunteer Firefighters Week “in order to honor and recognize volunteer firefighters for their courageous and dedicated service,” according to a TDCI news release.
Greene County has 15 active volunteer fire departments.
“Tennessee's volunteer fire departments are the embodiment of the Volunteer State’s ethos as they willingly put their lives on the line for their communities for little or no compensation or recognition in order to protect the lives and properties of their neighbors,” TDCI Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence said in the news release.
“As Tennessee’s state fire marshal, I salute Tennessee's volunteer firefighters this week for their work, and I believe that Tennessee’s volunteer firefighters should be honored for their sacrifices every day,” Lawrence added.
Lawrence said the TDCI and State Fire Marshal’s Office supports Gov. Bill Lee’s “vision to provide new, lifesaving firefighting equipment to Tennessee’s volunteer firefighters.”
“Under the leadership of Governor Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly, 250 grants totaling $6.5 million have been awarded to Tennessee volunteer fire departments since 2020 through the Volunteer Firefighters Equipment and Training Grant Program," he said.
Four Greene County volunteer fire departments were among 147 statewide that to receive grants in 2023 as part of the state program.
The Mosheim, Orebank, St. James and the Town of Mosheim fire departments were recently named as recipients by the TDCI and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office.
As part of the State Fire Marshal’s Office support for fire departments, free smoke alarms are provided to Tennessee fire departments who participate in the “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” program.
To date, 385 lives have been saved by alarms installed through the program since its inception in 2012, according to the TDCI.
For more information about the “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” program, visit https://www.tn.gov/commerce/fire/prevention-education-and-outreach/get-alarmed-tn.html .
State officials have visited volunteer fire departments in all 95 Tennessee counties in recent years.
“In the last few years, our team visited fire departments in all 95 counties in order to show our support for their work. We saw firsthand their dedication to their communities and heard about their needs. As a lifelong firefighter, I am honored to help serve those brave men and women who put their own lives on the line in order to support others,” Gary Farley, assistant commissioner for fire prevention, said in the release.