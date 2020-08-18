By the summer of 1920, Tennessee sat in a pivotal position as the women’s suffrage issue loomed large. This was not a new issue; In July of 1848 at Seneca Falls, N.Y., the women’s suffrage movement was launched. It would be more than seven decades later before women would earn the right to vote.
Susan B. Anthony, who garners attention today as an early abolitionist, was a pioneer crusader for the women’s suffrage movement in the United States and was president of the National Woman Suffrage Association (1892–1900).
Good change comes slowly as opinions and attitudes are often generational. Even up until 1920, many women felt content to remain idly by and allow the men to cast the votes that affected them and their families.
Women who led the charge through the years were viewed by men and many women as untraditional and plainly spoken of as troublemakers. These women marched on in a style repeated by the equal rights movement years later. They were a ripple in the pond of our history that spread out and gained momentum.
Some women could vote in the early days of the nation, but had witnessed those rights slowly erode over time. In 1890, Wyoming gave women equal voting status, quickly followed by Colorado, Utah, and Idaho. New York and New Jersey later allowed women to vote in certain places and elections, but women’s right to vote was inconsistent at best.
As the summer sun of 1920 warmed the state’s landscape, suffragists saw Tennessee as their last, best hope for ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution — granting women equal access to voting — before the 1920 presidential election. Thirty-five of the 36 states necessary had ratified the amendment. Eight states had rejected the amendment, and five had not voted. Tennessee suddenly was the hotbed of a major civil liberty issue. It was felt at every level, from the statehouse to the outhouse. Everyone had an opinion, and few held back their views on the topic.
Pro-suffrage and anti-suffrage activists from around the country descended on Nashville, intent on influencing the legislature. It was not an easy battle to win and neither side was backing down. They saw this as the battle to win or lose the war. It was here and now; it was all about the choice in Tennessee.
LOCAL COVERAGE
I was surprised that I had to dig to find anything of consequence in local newspapers. Most of the suffrage coverage, except for small scattered accounts, was mostly from elsewhere. Greeneville, with a church on every corner and a deep Scots-Irish heritage, most likely ignored what was happening elsewhere. Most local women who supported the idea of women’s suffrage probably kept it to themselves.
The Greeneville High School schedule of commencement exercises for June 1, 1915, as reported in the Greeneville newspaper The Searchlight, included speeches on “Belgium, The Battle field of Europe,” “The Man of the Hour,” “Universal Peace” “Modern Science” and “Women’s Suffrage by Mabel Claire Hawkins.“
The Searchlight of Aug. 31, 1916, had a clipping “Reply to Bishop Hoss.” It related, “Bishop Hoss recently wrote an article entitled ‘Women in Public Life,’ which was an attack on woman’s suffrage and was ably answered by Capt. W. E. F. Milburn of the National Soldiers Home. Capt. Milburn’s article was considered one of the best and most complete articles on suffrage ever written, and the Tennessee Equal Suffrage League published thirty thousand leaflets containing this article, which were mailed out over many states. He has always been a great defender of womanhood and is the author of many laws which are now on the statute books for the defense of women.”
Capt. Milburn was a Greeneville Civil War veteran and leader of the Grand Army of the Republic here. He was a lawyer and owned several properties, including a warehouse just below the depot. He was a leader in getting the Union soldier monument at the courthouse. His 1874 home is also still standing not far from the depot.
The Chattanooga News of Jan. 27, 1917, headlined, “Milburn Endorses Drive for Partial Suffrage.”
The story says: “Capt. Milburn, who is well known throughout the state and wields a wide influence in many quarters wrote: ‘I was pleased to obey your request. I not only communicated with my immediate representative and senator, but I wrote very urgent letters to many members of the general assembly in both the upper and lower houses urging the importance of voting for these great measures.
‘In my estimation, there has been no measure before the country of greater moment since the Civil War. I have replies to many of my letters. They had the desired effect in the house. I await the vote of the senate with great interest. One senator wrote me that on my suggestion he was changed from opposition to a live, strong voting member for it.
‘My argument to the various members eliminated the poll tax issue involved. The poll tax was a constitutional question over which the general assembly had neither power to change or affect. I congratulate myself in being addressed by you, the noble women of the state. I anticipate great reforms under the guiding star of noble womanhood in the politics of Tennessee. W.E.F. Milburn.’”
The Greeneville Daily Sun of Dec. 12, 1918, reported on an upcoming “Debate at Fall Branch” to take place Dec. 14: “On Saturday December 14 in the high school auditorium at 6:30 p.m. the question of woman suffrage will definitely be settled. Jesse G. Smith, John W. Garland and S. P. Baxter will represent the affirmative, while E. E. Shipley, Sheriff Broderick, and W. E. Dykes will hold down the negative. At 2:30 there will be a basketball game between Sulfur Springs and Fall Branch.”
In an April 3, 1918, Daily Sun commentary, which I will not quote in its entirety, the writer asked if we had “gone crazy on Women’s Suffrage, on untimely national prohibition or the daylight-saving fallacy?”
The Greeneville Daily Sun of April 3, 1918: “Emancipation of woman began with the abolition of the old-fashioned Sunday dinner; the ballot is something later.” I guess it was too early to blame Col. Sanders!
A writer in The Greeneville Daily Sun of Feb. 7, 1919, said, “We have nothing against women suffrage. If a narrow-minded male hypocrite is permitted to vote, why not let a broad-minded woman vote? The great trouble with the woman who wants to vote seems to be that she doesn’t seem to have time to want to do much else.”
The Daily Sun again on June 26, 1919: “Want to know, now; does the adoption of universal woman suffrage eliminate ‘obey’ from the marriage contracts?”
One East Tennessee paper reported what was likely the feelings of many Greene Countians: “As to the men of this county, only a few of them favor women suffrage. Neither the men nor the women give any special reason for this attitude except that a woman has no place in politics. It is simply the primitive instinct of man being at the head of all affairs save the home. Few are paying the matter any attention.”
MEMORIES REKINDLED
I reached out to some members of longtime area families to see what their parents and grandparents may have said about the topic, and zilch! Nobody could recall ever hearing anything said about the issue. Was it just totally ignored here in the “buckle” of the “Bible-Belt”? Were they viewing this as a problem being stirred up by women elsewhere bent on causing trouble?
East Tennessee was long an isolated island unto itself. I have held historic events in Greeneville where people from across the state told me they never knew anything existed east of Knoxville. We know from the time of the settlers through the Civil War this area did not fit in with the rest of the state ideologically. This area was ignored politically up into the early 1970s. It is easy for me to see how this isolation insulated the area 100 years ago.
In 1920, a fire was spreading across the country as flames burned hot in Nashville and the folks in East Tennessee didn’t even smell the smoke? People here read the newspapers, that was it as far as news, besides word of mouth and the people at the depot sharing news from other areas. No radio, no TV. I do not think they were as insulated as I make it sound. But, by today’s standards, they were isolated. News in 1920 could take days, weeks and sometimes months to reach certain areas. It was up to the newspaper to filter what they considered important.
I know local women had their own opinions. Most likely, they kept it to themselves due to tradition, religion and social status. Women across the nation, even those who shared a certain social status, differed totally in opinion on women’s suffrage. Today we take the entire issue for granted. This issue split friends, families, communities and even churches. It was almost akin to another Civil War. That seems absurd to us, but it is true.
Like a civil war, the issue started small, would not go away, kept growing and festering, turned into battle after battle and then the fight (the war) was won and everyone went back to doing what they had been doing. Women voted and everyone took it for granted, and then it was almost forgotten. It was a part of life that everyone thought had always been a right. Time has a way of clouding the past.
Anniversaries, too, have a way of rekindling memories as historians dig for facts to let everyone know how and why events took place. A lot gets lost in time and translation as struggles and pain are easily glossed over as the stories are retold.
We have been fortunate here that The Greene County Heritage Trust chose to remember women’s suffrage during their 2019 Early American Christmas Dinner. The Dec. 6 Sun reported, “Wanda Sobieski, a Knoxville attorney who presented the dinner’s special address about the women’s suffrage movement, said the task of those today is to make sure that the efforts and hardships of those in the past towards such things as women’s right to vote are shared with the next generation to make sure they understand their history and heritage.
“‘The only thing I learned about women’s suffrage when I was in school and college was one line in the history book that stated ‘Congress gave women the right to vote in 1920.’” said Sobieski, who led the effort to install a memorial on Market Square in Knoxville honoring the struggle for women to gain the right to vote.”
“They didn’t give us the right to vote,” she said. “It wasn’t like that at all. To really understand what these women accomplished to gain the right to vote, you have to understand what the law was like in those days for women.”
When the suffrage movement began in the 1840s, its early leaders were abolitionists who realized that their legal rights as women were like those of the slaves, Sobieski said.
In the early 1900s, women had no rights over their children, who could be given away or indentured by their husbands, and also had no legal rights to their own meager earnings, if they had a job, as the husband had the right to collect a wife’s wages, she noted.
However, women had to pay taxes on those wages and could be tried for criminal offenses. “But they could not testify in their own behalf, and they would not be judged by a jury of their peers because women were legally seen as incompetent to sit on a jury,” Sobieski continued.
The early calls for women’s suffrage brought controversy and attacks focusing on changes in culture that opponents said would occur once women gained the right to vote, she said.
Groups such a big business, railroads and human traffickers opposed women’s suffrage because of concern that it would result in loss of power and control for them, Sobieski said. Some women opposed suffrage out of fear of independence and the inability to provide for themselves if abandoned by a man because of the lack of opportunities and education for women, she continued.
I enjoyed this talk very much and was glad the Trust felt compelled to bring the story of women’s suffrage to Greeneville in a major way.
In February, The Greeneville Greene County History Museum and Greeneville Theatre Guild Presented “100 Years of Voting – Women with Vision” which again brought the story to the forefront. Tusculum University would follow with a program on suffrage and women’s rights in March.
STANDING THEIR GROUND
Any old farm boy knows what a lynchpin is. It is the key that holds everything together. Remove it and the wheels come off the wagon. President Wilson was opposed to women’s suffrage even though it was part of the plank of both political parties.
The suffrage leaders knew getting ratification before the election was a lynchpin. Suffragists protested in front of the White House during World War I. Wilson thought the ladies’ pickets would just last a few days, but they were there every day, rain, snow, freezing cold, and baking heat. They were relentless.
The women held banners with slogans that some of Wilson’s cabinet found treasonous and wanted them arrested on just that charge. They were attacked and their banners torn up by folks who found them offensive, but the next day they were there again.
As a war-time president Wilson felt the women’s suffrage issue would fade into the background, but it would not go away. Women had assumed men’s roles in industry in support of the war effort. During the Civil War, Southern women had done the same thing to support the war; now it was women across the nation. He could not turn his head and ignore the issue for long.
The ladies were arrested on trumped-up charges such as causing a crowd to gather, inciting a riot, and blocking a street. They were beaten, arrested, and taken to court. They refused bail because, as they told the judge, they were innocent. Sentenced to 60 days in a Virginia prison, they refused to eat and were beaten and force-fed. More than 260 were arrested in front of the White House and sent to prison as criminals. Later the Supreme Court overturned the convictions as unconstitutional.
Still more women stood their ground in front of the White House with their banners. It was discovered that the slogans the ingenious ladies used were actually quotes from Wilson’s own speeches. Wilson finally gave in and endorsed the suffrage amendment in 1918. Wilson spoke of women’s increased role in the affairs of the nation and called it a war measure in appreciation of the industrious work of American women to win the war. His endorsement helped to influence Congress to finally propose the amendment to the states in 1919.
A TENNESSEE LYNCHPIN
Tennessee, too, was a lynchpin, and within its legislature was another lynchpin, 24-year-old Harry Thomas Burn, youngest member of the state legislature. Burn was a Republican member of the Tennessee House of Representatives from Niota, in McMinn County.
Young Burn voted with anti-suffragists on a motion to table the ratification resolution for the 19th Amendment. That vote resulted in a 48-48 tie. Burn sported a red rose boutonniere showing he was squarely in the camp aiming to defeat the amendment.
Tyler Boyd, a friend of mine is the great-grand-nephew of Harry Thomas Burn and a great-great-grandson of Febb Ensminger Burn. He warned me where Burn is concerned to “avoid the myths.” I had already written the article and Tyler offered to give it a read. I asked him to make sure I was accurate about Burn, as “the myths” were the best part of the story. Tyler said, “He was not against suffrage on moral grounds and was not voting ‘against’ it. Rather, he was voting to ‘table’ the resolution to ratify the amendment, hoping to get reelected in November and then vote on the controversial issue in the regular legislative session in 1921. He voted twice to table the amendment, resulting in a 48-48 deadlock. But thankfully, he cast the deciding vote on the third roll call, which was on the ‘merits’ of the amendment itself.”
Burn received a letter from his mother, Febb Ensminger Burn. (Tyler informed me “her name was not Phoebe, and her given first name was Febb. We don’t know how the idea of ‘Phoebe’ got started.”) She was known to her family and friends as Miss Febb. In it, she wrote “Hurrah, and vote for suffrage! Don’t keep them in doubt. I notice some of the speeches against. They were bitter. I have been watching to see how you stood but have not noticed anything yet.” She ended the missive with a rousing endorsement of the great suffragist leader Carrie Chapman Catt, imploring her son to “be a good boy and help Mrs. Catt put the ‘rat’ in ratification.”
When the roll call vote came on the amendment, Harry Burn heeded the plea in the letter from his mother encouraging him to support ratification and voted ‘aye,’ effectively breaking the tie. It was a done deal, and suddenly, Burn was in fear for his life. Burn said “aye” so quickly that it took his fellow legislators a few moments to register his unexpected response. With that single syllable he extended the vote to the women of America and ended half a century of tireless campaigning by generations of suffragists, including Susan B. Anthony, Alice Paul, Lucy Burns and, of course, Carrie Chapman Catt.
Tyler sent me a copy of the letter Burn received from his mother, as Tyler said, “Febb Ensminger Burn, did not write an admonishing letter to him. Rather, her letter was a laid-back, folksy, letter full of chit-chat about local things. She worked in her advice to her conflicted son in a few different ways.”
Still sporting his red boutonniere and clutching his mother’s letter, Burn ascended the stairs of the capitol and lodged in the copula until late in the evening. Catt wrote in 1923, “He invoked the fury of his red rose-carrying peers while presumably avoiding that of his mother — which may very well have been the more daunting of the two.” Tyler had not seen this quote from Catt before. He thinks perhaps this quote from her helped create the myth of his mother’s admonishing letter. As another source put it, Burn had helped remove the “male” lynchpin from the Constitution, allowing women the right to vote. It was a fight that had lasted more than 72 years of ceaseless campaigning.
Tyler says of this, “He was not chased by a mob of angry anti-suffragists after he cast the deciding vote. He was never in any danger. The full story of what happened is complex, but the short version is that he did not want to be guarded by the sergeant-at-arms (per the governor’s order) for his safety, so he ditched them by going out a window, shimmying along a narrow ledge, hiding in the attic of the old library room for a few minutes before leaving the building. Some reports say he was chased by the sergeant-at-arms down the hill to the Hermitage Hotel, while his late son says he left the building quietly. I put it all together as best as I could in my book. Bottom line: he was not chased by a mob that was trying to hurt him.”
The following day, Burn addressed the assembly and defended his last-minute reversal. He admitted for the first time his personal support of universal suffrage, declaring, “I believe we had a moral and legal right to ratify this amendment.” He let his fellow legislators know that he was being true to his mother’s wishes and her crucial opinion in changing the story of women’s rights in the United States. Burn told them, “I know that a mother’s advice is always safest for her boy to follow, and my mother wanted me to vote for ratification.” Burn’s mother became the first woman to register to vote in McMinn County.
Tyler told me, “Wesley S. Tucker, whose district included Greene County, sat next to Harry in the legislature. He also voted for the amendment and was one of the oldest members of the legislature.” Tyler sent a bio of Tucker, who I was not familiar with. He attached a photo of all the Republican state legislators who voted for the amendment. Harry is in the center of the group, to the bottom right of Burn is Harriet Taylor Upton, the only woman in the picture. She was from Ohio and a national figure in the struggle for women’s right to vote and was the first woman to become a vice-chairman of the Republican National Committee.
AFTER THE VOTE
The headline of the Aug. 18, 1920, edition of The Greeneville Daily Sun was, “Suffrage Amendment is Ratified” it was subtitled, “Action of Lower House Makes Tennessee A Perfect ’36.’” It says the House was in an uproar after the vote, that the speaker had urged the motion be tabled. A call was made to change the vote and suffragists reported, “reconsideration will be impossible.” It reported the “Tennessee Constitutional league made up of lawyers planned to bring suit to challenge the matter.”
Alice Paul of the National Women’s Party said, “Thanks to Tennessee’s legislature the suffrage amendment is ratified.” “Its defeat in North Carolina made Tennessee imperative.”
The Aug. 19, 1920, Daily Sun reported that a Nashville judge had asked a grand jury to investigate the lobbying in consideration of the suffrage amendment. He said suffrage supporters were reported as “forces of corruption.” Apparently, these investigations and suits did not go far, as the amendment stood.
The Daily Sun of Aug. 24, 1920, reported “Proud of Son Who Cast Deciding Vote for Suffrage.”
It says: “One of the happiest women of the million enfranchised by Tennessee’s ratification of suffrage is Mrs. J. F. Burn. It was her son, Representative Harry Burn, who on Wednesday, cast the deciding ballot in the state legislature voting for suffrage because his mother wanted him to. But today Mrs. Burn took no credit for the suffrage victory. She merely talked in glowing terms of her son, his achievements and his dreams. She admitted that without knowing how he stood on the issue she had written him a letter at the last minute, in which she told him she hoped he would decide to vote for the amendment.”
I have long sought out relatives of well-known individuals who made history in our past to get their story as they were handed down. I cannot thank Tyler Boyd enough for the insight he gave for this article and sending the copies of the letter and the photos. Tyler is a teacher and has written a wonderful book “Tennessee Statesman Harry T. Burn.” The book is available online and at bookstores across the state. It is a worthy read about an icon of women’s rights.
Harry lived a rich life before passing at 81 in 1977. I visited his grave in Niota a few years back. On his gravestone is an emblem that is our only connection. He was a proud member of the Sons of the American Revolution. Harry Burn not only lived history, he changed it.
My sister, Gwen Gray, told me her DAR chapter in Tucumcari, N.M., had shown the movie “Iron Jawed Angels” (2003) at a local theater in honor of the suffragettes. It Is based largely on the work Alice Paul initiated along with Lucy Burns and others. They strategized pivotal events such as the Woman Suffrage Procession and the Silent Sentinels who played a large part in the successful campaign.
I watched it last Sunday and found it to be a remarkable work that really put faces and names into action. Everyone should watch this film. It is unreal how much violence these ladies had to endure to get a right that later generations would take for granted. I was so moved by this film I watched it a second time a week later.
I watched a second movie on Sunday called “Suffragette” (2015) It is based on the suffrage movement in England. In this film, the authorities show up and just beat them nearly to death and leave them in the streets. It is amazing what these ladies suffered and endured to gain this basic right. We are into 60 years and four generations of television, and seeing is believing. Seeing these movies really brings the story home.
One item that impressed me was at the end of “Suffragette.” It is a list of the countries that gave women the right to vote and the years they did so. We were not the first. The last listed was Saudi Arabia, which, it says, “promised women the right to vote in 2015.”
There was one thing that might have relieved some of the anxiety during the suffrage era. The Greeneville Daily Sun of Aug. 14, 1920, had a short article (actually an advertisement) that said: “Woman’s Suffrage may eventually give to women rights to which they are entitled, but good health, which is the birthright of every American woman, must be hers before she can fully enjoy the privileges which women’s suffrage will bring. Women who suffer from those dreadful pains, backache, headaches, irritability, nervousness and depression, symptoms of organic trouble, should rely on Lydia E. Pinkham’s Vegetable Compound, which is made from roots and herbs, to restore them to normal, healthy condition as it has thousands of other American women.”
So here is a salute for all the women who made those many sacrifices to make voting a right of all women. Here is to all the women who take the right to vote seriously. If this long article gave you a headache for any variety of reasons, take one of Pinkham’s vegetable pills and we’ll all feel better.