Tennessee's Republican United States senators, Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn, and 1st Congressional District House of Representatives officeholder, Diana Harshbarger, announced their endorsements of former President Donald Trump's third run for the presidency.
Voting for the presidential primary is still about a year away in Tennessee, while the presidential general election is over a year and a half away.
None of the three Tennessee office holders mentioned any other Republican candidates in their announcements which included praises for Trump and criticism of current President Joe Biden.
In her endorsement of Trump, Blackburn claimed that Biden had "turned our military woke" and that the nation could not "afford another four years of Joe Biden’s socialist totalitarian agenda."
"On day one, President Trump will get to work lowering costs for hardworking working families, get our economy back on track, keep inflation under control, secure the border, and put violent criminals behind bars. He did it once, and he will do it again. President Trump will Make America Great Again, and I look forward to having him back in the White House," Blackburn said.
Hagerty served in Trump's administration as the United States ambassador to Japan. In his announcement Hagerty criticized the Biden Administration for what he called a lack of support for the military and police.
“It is my honor to give my whole-hearted endorsement to Donald J. Trump to be the next President of the United States. I was honored to previously serve in his Administration," Hagerty said in his endorsement. "The mandate for a strong America has never been clearer, and I look forward to working again with President Trump to help our great nation find its way back from the precipice to the exceptional role we can and must play as a nation.”
Harshbarger also criticized Biden in her announcement.
"As we face unprecedented challenges that threaten the American way of life, it's clear that the Biden administration has failed us," Harshbarger said.
In her endorsement, Harshbarger said she would be joining Trump's "campaign leadership team." Harshbarger serves as Tennessee 1st Congressional District representative in the House of Representatives. Her district includes Greene County.
"We can return to the conservative values and leadership that once made America great. President Donald J. Trump has a proven track record of delivering results and putting America first," Harshbarger said. "He has done it before, and he can do it again. As an American who values proven leadership, I am proud to give my complete and full endorsement to President Trump. I urge my fellow East Tennesseans to join me in supporting him as we work to make America the greatest country the world has ever known once again."