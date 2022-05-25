It did not seem like 32 years had gone by to Terry Rader, administrative captain of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
But there Rader stood Tuesday, surrounded by a large group of well-wishers on hand to mark his retirement.
More than 60 people attended Rader’s retirement reception at the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad building on West Church Street.
Those who served with him said there is no finer law enforcement officer or better friend than Rader.
Longtime fellow deputies recounted shared experiences with Rader, who began his sheriff’s department career in 1990 at the Greene County Detention Center before becoming a patrol deputy in 1993. Rader rose up the ranks before being promoted to administrative captain by Sheriff Wesley Holt in 2018.
“We want to wish you well. I will miss you personally,” Holt said. Like many other Greene County deputies, Holt has relied on Rader in a variety of different situations over the years.
Rader, 54, graduated in 1993 from the police academy in Nashville in the same class as Holt.
In 2003, Rader was promoted to sergeant in the patrol division. He became a patrol lieutenant in 2009.
Lt. Jeff Caudill has served with Rader for 21 years and counts him as one of his best friends.
“Of all the people in my life, you’re at the top of my list. I love you like family,” Caudill told Rader.
Angie Weems, sheriff’s department evidence technician, has worked with Rader for 31 years. She said when she had night duty in the sheriff’s department office and Rader was on patrol, he was always concerned about her well-being. She said he was helpful in teaching law enforcement practices, a common theme voiced Tuesday by deputies who came on the job after Rader.
“This guy always had my back and he always helped me,” Weems said. “He always included me in his (activities) and when I had to go on another shift, I knew what to do. Thank you for everything you taught me.”
Detective Capt. Jeff Morgan has known Rader since they were in first grade. They eventually worked together as road patrol deputies on the same shift.
“He was the best man at my wedding,” Morgan said.
On a call in Mosheim both responded to, they encountered a man wielding an ax who attacked Morgan.
“Terry saved my life,” he said. “There is no better person.”
Morgan related a story about the early days when both were responding to calls in an old patrol car in need of repair. Morgan said he would be on the dashboard holding wires together to make sure the flashing blue lights worked.
The two friends had coffee together every morning at the office.
“I don’t know what I will do without him,” Morgan said.
Chief Deputy David Beverly, a 25-year department veteran, said Rader will be missed, “especially by me for all his hard work, his dedication and his professionalism.”
“He’s a good friend and he’s going to be hard to replace,” Beverly said. “He was my go-to person when I was first on the road. He was always there to help.”
By nature, Rader is soft-spoken and avoids attention. Several said his actions as a deputy speak louder than words.
“Thank you. It’s been a good career,” Rader told the gathering. “I will miss everybody.”
Rader continues to manage a farm in Mosheim, where he grew up.
“Farming is my stress relief from work. I enjoy being out on a tractor and in the field. But I also enjoy the field of law enforcement,” Rader said in 2018.
The West Greene High School graduate said Tuesday he will continue working on his farm and seek employment in some capacity. He’s already had job offers.
“I’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time, but I don’t know what I will do tomorrow. It’s going to be different,” Rader said. “Time flies. I’m going to close this chapter out and start another.”
Rader said he has worked since he was 16 and doesn’t plan to stop. He reflected on his career.
“You know, it seems like a lifetime now. I remember the first night at the jail. Things have really changed.”
Rader remembers a time when moonshining was an issue for law enforcement. Then cocaine came on the scene, followed by opioid pills.
“Now, it’s pills and methamphetamine,” he said.
He said it used to be easier to locate and arrest impaired drivers.
“You could just hang out (near) the bars,” he said. “Now, it could be any house. They could pull out of any driveway.”
Holt promoted Rader to administrative captain after becoming sheriff in 2018. Rader’s duties included overseeing all shifts at the sheriff’s department.
“He has done a great job,” said Holt, who recalled that before he and Rader became road deputies, they were assigned to serve arrest warrants.
“We went out serving warrants on eight to 10 people a night and putting people in jail,” Holt said. Holt considers Rader to be a close friend.
“He will be missed,” he said.
In turn, Rader said he will miss his co-workers.
“It’s a great bunch of guys and gals,” he said. “I can’t say enough about all the people. They got your back like family. We take care of each other.”