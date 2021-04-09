The third day of prosecution testimony in the trial of Xiaorong You concluded Friday in U.S. District Court in Greeneville.
You, 57, also known as Shannon You, is charged in an 11-count indictment with conspiracy to commit economic espionage, conspiracy to steal trade secrets and theft of trade secrets.
Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Department of Justice National Security Division continued to build a case alleging that You stole trade secrets from multiple companies while working at Coca-Cola in Atlanta and then from Eastman in Kingsport, where she was employed for less than a year.
You allegedly stole technology involving a flavor-preserving compound that coats the inside of beverage cans and planned to set up her own state-sponsored company in China using the process.
Those offering testimony Friday included Tom Mallen, Sherwin-Williams vice president of compliance and technology marketing.
Mallen told prosecutors that a process developed by the company and allegedly downloaded by You into her personal computer from Coca-Cola took “years and years” and millions of dollars to develop.
Mallen told Nicholas Hunter, a National Security Division prosecutor, that using personal devices to download “secret recipes” is banned by the company.
The information allegedly appropriated by You could enable her to “enter the market and compete” against companies like Sherwin-Williams, Mallen testified.
You was indicted in 2019 by a federal grand jury in Greeneville. Additional conspiracy charges were added in a superceding indictment.
The U.S. government maintains You allegedly stole more than $119 million worth of trade secrets from multiple companies while working for Coca-Cola and Eastman.
You was born in China but is a naturalized U.S. citizen. She was employed from 2012 to 2017 by Coca-Cola as principal engineer for global research. Coke had agreements with other companies to conduct research and development, testing, analysis and review of different BPA-free technologies.
Prosecutors allege that just before leaving Coca-Cola, You uploaded confidential documents to her Google Drive account detailing trade secrets from six Coca-Cola vendors, including Dow Chemical, Sherwin Williams and Toyo Chem.
You entered a not guilty plea to the charges this week before Senior U.S. Judge J. Ronnie Greer after the completion of jury selection.
Prosecution testimony resumes Monday morning.