An open house and ribbon cutting marking the opening of a new headquarters building for TEVET LLC was held Tuesday at the location on T. Elmer Cox Road.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some company staff members were working from home, but more than 100 TEVET employees, elected officials and associates of business founder and President/CEO Tracy Solomon were on hand.
“We wanted to have this soft opening to have some positivity. We are moving forward,” Solomon said. “We tried to create here a more unique environment not seen in East Tennessee.”
Solomon grew up on his family’s farm in the Cedar Creek community. Military service is a family tradition, and Solomon began a lifetime of service at a young age when he joined the Civil Air Patrol program at South Greene High School.
Solomon joined the Navy following graduation and served as an aviation electronics technician, and also as a selected member of the U.S. Navy Color Guard/Honor Guard.
A fitting nod to the Solomon family’s service tradition was the presence of the Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC Color Guard to present the colors at Tuesday’s ceremony.
After completing six years of military service, Solomon worked at two Fortune 500 companies for six years before TEVET’s founding in 2004. Solomon bet on himself and after moving the business to Greene County, also focused on improving other aspects of community life, while emphasizing high-quality professional service within TEVET’s specialized scope of business.
TEVET supplies precision modular instrumentation, subsystems and complete test stations for the defense and aerospace industry. The company also offers embedded computing solutions and has access to complete product and lab supply lines for life sciences and chemical analysis applications.
Since returning to Greene County, Solomon has been actively involved in the Holston United Methodist Home for Children, SteppenStone Youth Treatment Services, Disabled American Veterans, the Greeneville High School ROTC program and other veterans organizations, Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Main Street Greeneville and the Capitol Theatre.
“Our customers count on our ability to source and deliver,” said Jerri Gore of TEVET, who introduced Solomon and other guests at the open house event held under sunny skies in front of the new company headquarters in the Mt. Pleasant Industrial Park in Greeneville.
Speakers included Bradley Williams, president and CEO of the Holston Home; Jeff Taylor, president and CEO of the Greene County Partnership; fellow entrepreneur Carlos Rivera, providing leadership and day-to-day management of corporate operations through his company, Vysnova Partners; and Scott Jensen, executive director of the National Veteran Small Business Coalition, a nonprofit organization that advocates for veteran-owned small businesses.
Jensen spoke of the technological expertise of TEVET staff and Solomon’s leadership and “performance under pressure” that has propelled the company to national prominence.
Solomon’s practice of hiring vets does “exemplify the time-honored tradition of never leaving a bother or sister behind,” said Jensen, a Marine veteran.
Jensen was among Solomon’s many friends at the open house, and he came with a surprise in store.
Solomon was named the 2020 recipient of the NVSBC Gordon H. Mansfield Award. Mansfield was wounded during Army service in Vietnam and served as president of the Paralyzed Veterans of America. Mansfield was then nominated by President George W. Bush to be Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs.
While serving in that capacity, Jensen said Mansfield became frustrated about the the government’s lack of progress in awarding at least 3% prime and subcontract awards to service-disabled and veteran-owned small businesses.
Under Mansfield’s leadership, an executive order was issued by Bush that institutionalized the Veteran’s Affairs Center for Veterans Enterprise and requiring the 3% goal to be part of the performance plan of all VA managers involved in the acquisition process. Mansfield died in 2013.
Solomon “set the perfect example of what employing veterans looks like. Greene County is better because of you.
“They love you, we love you, your country loves you and it just means so much to be able to present this (award) to you,” Jensen said.
Taylor said that like Solomon, he grew up in a small town.
“Tracy did return and when he came back, he gave back,” Taylor said, providing jobs for Greene County residents and improving the quality of cultural life.
“I left Greeneville to serve my country and I returned to serve my community,” Solomon said.
Solomon could have based his company anywhere in the U.S., but chose East Tennessee, Taylor said.
TEVET’s clients include an expanding list of government contractors, including the Lockheed Martin Corp. and its F-35 fighter jet and GPS III satellite programs, Boeing’s Apache helicopter and the NASA Artemis spaceflight program with the goal of landing “the first woman and the next man” on the Moon by 2024.
“Tracy took a leap of faith and (TEVET) is now the largest federal reseller of test machine equipment in the U.S.,” Taylor said.
Solomon said his business success is due to the support of his family and his team at TEVET.
“It’s no longer work when you enjoy what you do and work in the community in which you serve,” he said.
The growing company currently has 54 employees, Solomon said.
The COVID-19 pandemic may have slowed economic growth throughout East Tennessee, but Solomon remains optimistic. He is used to overcoming challenges.
“I continue to see the potential for hope for a better future here and we continue to press forward,” Solomon said.
TEVET will do so in a renovated building that sat vacant for nearly 10 years. A well-appointed, modern interior design is an example of innovations to come for the company and the new building that houses it, he said.
“It’s ready for the largest contractors in the country to show up on its doorstep,” Solomon said.
“The 16 years of our experience (include) many examples of our highs and lows. Today is the culmination of my life’s work,” Solomon said. “What I see is the future of opportunities here.”
For more information about the company, visit TEVET.com.