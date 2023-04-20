The Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department now has lifesaving hydraulic rescue tools in its inventory thanks to the efforts of an Orebank firefighter and a volunteer fire department in Texas.
Gary Morrison is an Orebank Volunteer Fire Department member who founded a group called Firefighters Helping Firefighters Only. The group has a Facebook page where cash-strapped volunteer fire departments with equipment needs can link up with other departments that may have surplus or unneeded gear or trucks. Morrison helps connect the two.
The donation of hydraulic rescue tools was accomplished Saturday at the Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
The Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department, located in central Texas about 50 miles from Austin, had hydraulic rescue tools used for vehicle extrications available.
“The Marble Falls Fire Department contacted me (and said) they got a set of hydraulic tools for anyone who needs them,” Morrison said.
Morrison knew the Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department could use the tools. The cost of shipping them to Tennessee was prohibitive, so firefighters from Marble Falls offered to make the 18-hour drive to Greene County to drop them off and familiarize Camp Creek firefighters with the equipment.
“That’s how they got a set of tools. I made the connections and got it to them, no problem,” Morrison said this week.
Camp Creek fire Chief Robert Lee is appreciative of the efforts of Morrison and the Marble Falls department members who gave a weekend of their time to assist fellow firefighters.
“(The tools) are going to help serve our community a lot better,” Lee said. “(Morrison) found them in Texas and we got everything going.”
The firefighters from Texas and Tennessee trained together Saturday with Morrison and enjoyed a day of fellowship.
“We can do a lot with the (equipment). Hopefully, we will never have to use it but if we do, we’ve got it,” Lee said. “We just thank the Marble Falls fire department and everything they did to help us.”
Morrison said through the Firefighters Helping Firefighters Only, he has been able to connect rural fire departments in different states with equipment donated by fire departments in upstate New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
“I send stuff all over the country,” Morrison said.
Morrison, a heavy equipment operator, and his wife Hillary have been Orebank firefighters for several years. Morrison previously served more than 20 years as a member of a volunteer fire department in western New York, working his way up to assistant chief.
Morrison has coordinated two separate fire truck donations for the Orebank department and has obtained needed gear for other fire departments in Greene County.
Morrison said the Firefighters Helping Firefighters group helped defer the traveling expenses for the Marble Falls firefighters. He and the Texas volunteers made sure the Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department was well-trained on the donated rescue equipment.
“I am a stickler for safety. I want you to be able to protect yourself,” Morrison said. “Firefighter safety is number one on my list.”
The mission of Firefighters Helping Firefighters Only is described on the group’s Facebook page. The group was formed “to post things you have to donate or need. If you have items to donate, post them on here to help others. If you need items post on here and ask for assistance. There will be no businesses selling products. Lets help each other out in trying to make our communities safer.”