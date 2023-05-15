Government agencies and the public are recognizing the service of law enforcement officers during National Police Week, which began Sunday and concludes Saturday.
“Again, this year, communities across the United States will honor and remember those law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice, as well as the family members, friends and fellow officers left behind,” according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which falls on May 15 each year, “specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty,” the release states.
The names of 556 officers killed in the line of duty are being added in 2023 to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington. The 556 officers include 224 officers who were killed during 2022, “in addition to 332 officers who died in previous years, but whose stories of sacrifice had been lost to history until now,” the release states.
For more information, go to https://nleomf.org .
State agencies that recognize officers for “commitment, dedication, and sacrifices” include the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance, the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission, and the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, according to a news release.
“During this Police Week, the entire TDCI team extends our sincerest thanks to the men and women who serve Tennessee’s communities as law enforcement officers,” TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence said in the release.
“This week, I ask my fellow Tennesseans to take a moment and thank their local law enforcement officers for their dedication to saving lives and protecting our communities. Gov. (Bill) Lee has made supporting law enforcement one of the cornerstones of his administration, and TDCI is dedicated to serving his vision in the years ahead.”
The Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy was created by the General Assembly in 1963 for the purpose of training state, county and city law enforcement officers.
The training academy, based in Donelson, was brought under the state Department of Safety in 1983 and joined TDCI in 2006. Since its founding in 1966, 23,716 law enforcement officers have graduated from its Basic Police School.
“At the start of each shift, every law enforcement officer knows that he or she may be called upon to make the ultimate sacrifice of his or her life in order to save someone else. I commend the heroism of Tennessee's law enforcement officers, and I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the families and friends of every officer who lost his or her life while protecting his or her community,” William “Chip” Kain, TLETA director and Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission executive secretary, said in the news release.
For more information about National Police Week, visit https://nleomf.org/policeweek .